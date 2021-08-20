Breaking News

Kylie Jenner Pregnant & Expecting Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott, Sources Say

The KarJenner clan is about to get bigger. Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child, according sources who’ve spoken to HollywoodLife!

Keep the Kardashian-Jenner babies coming! Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child, according to multiple sources who have spoken to HollywoodLife, as well as a report from Page Six.  Kylie and Travis Scott are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who they welcomed in February 2018. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Kylie and Travis’ reps for confirmation, but did not immediately hear back.

Kylie’s pregnancy news comes just another member of the Jenner family announced a new edition. Caitlyn Jenner spilled the beans while out and about on Aug. 19 that her son, Burt Jenner, is expecting to TMZ. This will be the third child for Burt and his wife, Valerie. What a time to be in the Jenner family.

Thankfully, things are going well for Kylie and Travis these days. There have been rumors the pair have reconnect, after taking a break from their relationship in September 2019. The couple decided to take some time apart after attempting and failing to make things work. At the time, a source told HollywoodLife that it was Kylie and Travis’ lifestyles and busy schedules that took a toll on their relationship.

“Kylie and Travis have been drifting apart for a while now,” a source close to the couple said at the time, explaining that Travis’s touring and Kylie running her business in LA conflicted with each other. “It was difficult with Travis touring for much of their relationship and although Kylie did her best to join him on the road with Stormi, it ultimately took a toll on their relationship. Plus it was challenging traveling with a baby and still focusing on running her business,” the insider explained.

And in June 2021, Kylie and Travis reignited romance speculation when he referred to her as his “wifey”. Travis accepted an honor at the 2021 Parsons Benefit Giving to the New School, and at the end of his speech, he said, “Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you,” according to E! Travis and Kylie also cozied up to each other on the red carpet and looked like a full-fledged couple — however, they have not yet confirmed they’re back together.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has been vocal about her desire to have a big family ever since she gave birth to Stormi. So, fans knew it was only a matter of time before she would reveal a second pregnancy. Kylie even admitted in an October 2018 YouTube collab with makeup artist James Charles, 19, that she wanted to give Stormi lots of sisters. “I want like seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider a boy,” she gushed.

 