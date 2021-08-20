Caitlyn Jenner Reveals 19th Grandkid Is Coming & Fans Wonder Who’s Pregnant

After Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she has another grandchild on the way, fans freaked over the possibility of another KarJenner little one!

Caitlyn Jenner stopped by The Toy Story on Aug. 19, and she spilled some very exciting news to the people she met outside — she has a 19th grandkid on the way! In a video, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Caitlyn revealed that her next grandchild is “in the oven,” and immediately sparked buzz that one of the KarJenner sisters could have another little one on the way. However, it’s actually Caitlyn’s son, Burt Jenner, who’s expecting, TMZ confirmed. This will be the third child for Burt and his wife, Valerie.

Before the confirmation, KarJenner fans were hoping this could mean a massive upcoming pregnancy announcement from the family. After all, Khloe Kardashian has been trying to have her second child for quite a while, as she’s explored surrogacy with her on again/off again love, Tristan Thompson. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is extremely hot and heavy with her man, Travis Barker, and Kylie Jenner seems to have rekindled a romance with Travis Scott, the father of her three-year-old daughter, Stormi.

However, it does not appear that any of these ladies are expecting, as Burt is the one who’s actually a parent-to-be once again. Burt is Caitlyn’s son from his first marriage, to Chrystie Scott. The two also share a daughter, Cassandra Marino, who has three children of her own. From Caitlyn’s second marriage, to Linda Thompson, she has sons Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner. Brandon has three kids — a daughter with his ex-wife, Leah, and twins with current wife, Cayley Stoker.

Of course, the rest of Caitlyn’s grandchildren come from the Kardashian side of the family. There’s Kylie’s daughter, Khloe’s daughter, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Kourtney’s three kids and Kim Kardashian’s four kids. Burt’s next baby will, indeed, make 19 grandchildren in total for Caitlyn — although she said that she wants 30 overall!

Caitlyn is currently running for the governor of California, so she has been a hot topic in the press over the last few months. The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have not commented on her run for governor at this time.