‘KUWTK’: Khloe Officially Decides To Use A Surrogate For Baby No. 2 After Fears About The Process

After a lot of research and second guessing, Khloe Kardashian finally concluded that she wants to use a surrogate to have her second child on this week’s ‘KUWTK.’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson got one tiny step closer to having their second child on the May 13 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Earlier this season, Khloe and Tristan froze embryos so they’d have options for their future, and they began exploring surrogacy. “I was told that I would not be smart to carry my second pregnancy because I’d be high risk,” Khloe explained. “[They told me] to explore surrogacy options, so Tristan and I decided that’s what we’re going to do.”

Considering Khloe’s big sister, Kim Kardashian, had already seamlessly been through the surrogacy process twice, Khloe was confident that she’d have the same luck. However, she quickly realized that it wasn’t as easy as she expected. With the help of a surrogate agent, she began filtering through options for her surrogate, but quickly grew concerned that she’d choose the “wrong” person.

After meeting with a surrogacy therapist over Zoom, Khloe’s concerns were intensified even further. The therapist explained to Khloe and Tristan that if something “unplanned” happened during the pregnancy — i.e. the embryo splitting into two (twins) — that the surrogate would legally be able to decide if she wanted have an abortion. “It’s your baby but it’s her body,” the therapist explained. “She could terminate the pregnancy with any unplanned outcome.”

Khloe was admittedly “freaked out” when she heard this. “Of course, I know it’s her body, my baby, but I really did not put two and two together that that means that she has control over whether she would want to terminate [twins],” Khloe said. “Me not having control over that outcome makes me very nervous. I’m definitely second guessing a couple things. It’s just a little intense.”

While chatting with her mom, Kris Jenner, Khloe admitted that the surrogacy process was a lot more “overwhelming” than she expected. “This whole process is incredibly nerve-wracking,” she revealed. “It’s also confusing. It definitely makes me think about other options more. I’m starting to wonder if surrogacy is really going to work for me and my family.” She also added, “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to find a surrogate I can trust. This is definitely way more detailed and rigorous and we have lawyers and contracts and all these things involved.”

Khloe decided to call a surrogate broker to get more information and calm her mind. Afterward, she felt a little better, but still wasn’t convinced. “She said you can’t force someone what to do with their body and that freaked me out,” Khloe told Tristan. “But she said things are in writing about what my wishes are and you ask [the surrogate] that first and they agree to it with two witnesses. Then, once I pick the person, then it’s in legal writing. So I feel better, but I just don’t like talking about this because I feel like I’m only talking about negative things.”