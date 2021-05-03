Khloe Kardashian Questions Using Surrogate & Contemplates Getting Back With Tristan

Will Khloe Kardashian use a surrogate to grow her family? Khloe’s questioning that and her relationship status with ex Tristan Thompson in the new midseason trailer for ‘KUWTK’s final season.

Khloe Kardashian is at a crossroads in her life. As she seriously contemplates using a surrogate to have a second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, she’s also weighing whether or not she should give him a second chance. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians midseason trailer jumps right into the dilemma. “I’m in the process of surrogacy. I’m starting to wonder if surrogacy is going to work for me and my family,” a distraught Khloe says in a voiceover.

Tristan is there, trying to reassure her as they discuss the fragile topic in the car. “Your sister’s done it before so it’s not really foreign to us,” he tells Khloe, referring to Kim Kardashian, who had her two youngest children, Chicago West and Psalm West, via surrogate. At one point, the exes sitting side-by-side as they speak to a fertility doctor on speakerphone. Khloe doesn’t look thrilled.

The trailer also touches on Khloe and Tristan’s somewhat flirtatious relationship. Though the couple split in 2019 after he cheated, they remain dedicated coparents to daughter True Thompson, 3, and share a close friendship. They quarantined together at one point to be with True, and Tristan even threw Khloe’s 36th birthday party. But, Tristan then moved to Boston to play for the Celtics.

“I miss you guys, I really want you here. I’d love to see y’all,” Tristan says in the trailer as they FaceTime. Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner says in a voiceover: “There’s nothing more that I would like to see than for you to grow old with the dad of your children.” But is she talking about Khloe? After all, the midseason teases Kim’s divorce, and the drama between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who just won’t let go.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8:00pm on E!