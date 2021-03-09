Tristan Thompson’s 30th Birthday ‘Goal’ Is For Khloe Kardashian To Be His ‘One & Only’ Again

Tristan Thompson has one ‘goal’ after turning 30, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY: having Khloe Kardashian by his side and living happily ever after with their daughter, True!

Tristan Thompson‘s almost ready to celebrate his Dirty Thirty, and he already knows what he’s wishing for when he blows out the candles on his cake. The Boston Celtics player wants nothing more than to make up for good with his ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, and transform their friendly co-parenting relationship into romance again. It’s Tristan’s “main birthday goal,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tristan is very excited to be turning 30,” on March 13, the source dished. And it’s not just because he knows Khloe is going to try to plan the perfect party. “What he wants more than anything right now for his birthday is Khloe as his one and only. He wants to fully gain her trust, her love, and be a great family with True [Thompson],” their two-year-old daughter.

It’s not too surprising considering how close Khloe and Tristan have become. While the couple dramatically split in 2019 after he cheated (again), they gradually rebuilt a friendship as they co-parented their daughter and quarantined together in Los Angeles. Tristan even planned Khloe’s 36th birthday party in 2020! Discussions on Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed that they have even spoken about having a second child together.

Last season, Khloe announced that she was freezing her eggs, and Tristan was open to donating his sperm to give True some siblings. In the latest trailer for the upcoming (and final) season of KUWTK, the two discuss the possibility of surrogacy. The trailer also shows Scott Disick questioning Tristan about his and Khloe’s relationship status. “You’re talking about having another child together but, you don’t want to say you’re official?” Scott asks.

Regardless of their status, Tristan is going to be fine with having Khloe in his life in any form she chooses. “Turning 30 is a milestone birthday and Tristan feels so blessed to have accomplished as much as he has at this point in his life,” a second source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “To have Khloe’s support throughout it all means the world.”