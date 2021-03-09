Exclusive

Tristan Thompson’s 30th Birthday ‘Goal’ Is For Khloe Kardashian To Be His ‘One & Only’ Again

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson
SPW / SplashNews.com
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson filming last season of KUWTK with sister Kim at Epione Skin Care. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and their beaus, NBA players Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson continue their tropical Puerto Vallarta getaway with friends. Khloe and Tristan packed on the PDA in their private pool while friends looked on, while Kendall and the rest of group collectively flipped the bird, although it's not sure whether that was directed at Kendall's beau Ben Simmons, or the photographers in the distance. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
, and

Tristan Thompson has one ‘goal’ after turning 30, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY: having Khloe Kardashian by his side and living happily ever after with their daughter, True!

Tristan Thompson‘s almost ready to celebrate his Dirty Thirty, and he already knows what he’s wishing for when he blows out the candles on his cake. The Boston Celtics player wants nothing more than to make up for good with his ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, and transform their friendly co-parenting relationship into romance again. It’s Tristan’s “main birthday goal,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tristan is very excited to be turning 30,” on March 13, the source dished. And it’s not just because he knows Khloe is going to try to plan the perfect party. “What he wants more than anything right now for his birthday is Khloe as his one and only. He wants to fully gain her trust, her love, and be a great family with True [Thompson],” their two-year-old daughter.

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson hold hands on a date night (SPW / SplashNews.com)

It’s not too surprising considering how close Khloe and Tristan have become. While the couple dramatically split in 2019 after he cheated (again), they gradually rebuilt a friendship as they co-parented their daughter and quarantined together in Los Angeles. Tristan even planned Khloe’s 36th birthday party in 2020! Discussions on Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed that they have even spoken about having a second child together.

Last season, Khloe announced that she was freezing her eggs, and Tristan was open to donating his sperm to give True some siblings. In the latest trailer for the upcoming (and final) season of KUWTK, the two discuss the possibility of surrogacy. The trailer also shows Scott Disick questioning Tristan about his and Khloe’s relationship status. “You’re talking about having another child together but, you don’t want to say you’re official?” Scott asks.

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson get in a workout together (BAHE / BACKGRID)

Regardless of their status, Tristan is going to be fine with having Khloe in his life in any form she chooses. “Turning 30 is a milestone birthday and Tristan feels so blessed to have accomplished as much as he has at this point in his life,” a second source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “To have Khloe’s support throughout it all means the world.”