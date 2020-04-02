‘KUWTK’: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Whether She Wants More Kids & Considers Freezing Her Eggs

In a preview for the April 9 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Khloe Kardashian tackles an important conversation: will she ‘have more kids’? The mother of one revealed her thoughts in the sneak peek.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is debating whether or not she should give True Thompson, 1, a sibling — or, at least prepare for the possibility! Now that she’s no longer dating True’s dad Tristan Thompson, 29, Khloe is left to make the big decision on her own in the April 9 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Fans get a glimpse of Khloe weighing her options during a conversation with her BFF, Malika Haqq, 37, in a sneak peek that aired at the end of Thursday night’s episode.

“I’m not sure if I want to have more kids, which I’m not, and that’s fine,” Khloe admits to Malika. Her confidante then proposes an idea. “While you’re in the unsure phase, why don’t you just freeze your eggs?” Malika suggests. Instead of giving a hard “yes” or “no,” Khloe simply makes a pondering face, as though she’s considering the same process that her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, did as a precautionary measure!

With the subject of kids on the table, does this mean Khoe’s open to dating again following her sensationalized split with Tristan in 2019? Well, the preview also shows Kris Jenner and Khloe’s grandma, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, making it their mission to snag Khloe a man after learning she isn’t dating anyone! For context, this episode was filmed in Oct. 2019.

Although Khloe is a single mother, Tristan is still dropping by her Hidden Hills mansion to spend family time with her and True! “The Kardashians are supportive of whatever works for Khloe and True and they’re all for her spending time with Tristan, so long as he’s good and loyal to her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They all do really love Tristan.”

“Khloe is very clear they’re not back together at this time and everyone, including Tristan, is aware of this,” our source also clarified. “There are feelings of love there, but they are not romantically involved at all at this point.” So, there’s still a spot open for being Khloe’s man — if she’s in the mood for a relationship, that is!