Why Khloe Kardashian Decided To Make Embryos With Tristan Thompson After Relationship Drama

Learn why Khloe Kardashian made the decision to make embryos with Tristan Thompson, as they mend their relationship!

Khloe Kardashian recently confirmed that she successfully made embryos with Tristan Thompson, nearly one year after revealing why she decided she might want more kids with the NBA star, despite past relationship issues. Fans might recall that it was nearly one year ago when they finally saw the episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in which the Good American mogul, 36, learned that freezing her eggs was the best option for any future plans to add to her family and giving two-year-old daughter True Thompson a sibling. “The doctor is really happy with the amount of follicles I have at the moment so this is going to be the perfect month to start hormone injections,” she shared in the April 2020 episode.

“Hopefully that will help my follicles grow to a healthy, mature size.” At the time, Khloe looked at the decision as a safe “insurance policy.” Khloe learned, as she began the process of hormone injections, that she had 14-16 eggs viable for embryos. Of course, she would need a sperm donor in order to make them. “I do have a sperm donor,” she memorably told sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. To their genuine surprise, the man Khloe had in mind was Tristan!

“After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” Khloe explained. “But it’s weird because, Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go,” she admitted. At this point in Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, their were mending their bond roughly one year after Tristan was caught kissing Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party, leading his breakup with Khloe in February 2019.

“Right now, Tristan and I, we’re in this strange transition period where we’re figuring out boundaries,” Khloe admitted in the April 2020 episode. “It’s just not the right time but, who knows, maybe that can change one day.” Following a successful retrieval procedure of Khloe’s eggs, she makes the ultimate decision to freeze some of her eggs and create embryos with the others.

The moment of truth finally came when Khloe called Tristan over FaceTime to get his thoughts on the procedure and the future of their family. “I’m open to doing that and down to doing that,” Tristan told Khloe. “Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and feel safest, that’s what I’m on board with.” Tristan reiterated that he would be there for Khloe for “however I can help. When I come out during the summertime, we can do it and go from there.” Fast forward to today, and it seems like Tristan and Khloe could potentially add to their young family in the near future!

“I have done IVF about three different times. I have frozen my eggs once already and when I was ready to make embryos with Tristan,” Khloe shared on a recent episode of the Ellen digital series Lady Parts. Khloe revealed that she and Tristan have “made embryos,” but that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic did shift their plans. “And then, you know, with COVID, finding this whole fertility process, if you do need assistance in fertility, it’s much more challenging during COVID…They say, ‘If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ So the one time I’m actually really trying to plan, God is saying, ‘Uh uh, you can’t make your plans like this!'” Hopefully Khloe and Tristan will have some exciting news to share in the future!