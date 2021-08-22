See Pics

Travis Scott Emerges In NYC In 1st Photos Since Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Was Revealed

Backgrid / SplashNews.com
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott out and about, Miami, USA - 07 May 2017 Kylie Jenner goes back to being a blonde (like she was with X-Boyfriend Tyga) seen here are the first pictures of a very "BLONDE" Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Jacques Webster, Jr. better know as hip-hop singer Travis Scott. The lovebirds arrived by yacht and dined in a private back room of the exclusive restaurant the River Yacht Club where Kylie and Travis looked very happy and were spotted kissing and being very romantic while bodyguards kept out unwanted people.
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Travis Scott was spotted going on a walk in New York City while trying to keep a low profile in a casual outfit and hat.

Travis Scott, 30, was seen in public for the first time since the news that he and Kylie Jenner, 24, are reportedly expecting their second child made headlines. The rapper was photographed during a stroll in New York City on Aug. 20 and didn’t pay much attention to cameras as he sported a casual outfit. He wore a black graphic T-shirt that had a graphic on it from the 1997 Disney film, Flubber, light blue jeans, tan and green sneakers, and a black baseball cap as he walked on sidewalks.

travis
Travis Scott. Image: Backgrid / SplashNews.com

Travis also showed off a bit of facial hair during the outing and kept his head down a lot of the time, seemingly trying to keep a low profile. It’s unclear where he was going, but he looked relaxed and not in a rush.

The Sicko Mode creator’s stroll happened on the same day it was reported that Kylie is pregnant with their second baby. Although they have yet to confirm, the news came as a bit of a shock to some fans since they’ve been pretty secretive when it comes to their relationship status. Although the former lovebirds reportedly broke up around Oct. 2019, they have continued to co-parent their three-year-old daughter Stormi and have recently been seen hanging out together on numerous outings.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Attend The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit Pier 17, NY. 15 Jun 2021 Pictured: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762865_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have dinner together in a "bird's nest" booth at Komodo in Miami. At some point, a trophy seems to have been presented to the rapper, perhaps as a gag birthday gift from Kylie. 02 May 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner; Travis Scott. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751445_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kylie and Stormi also showed up to support Travis when he received an honor at the 2021 Parsons Benefit Giving to the New School in June. They cozily posed on the red carpet together as a family and when he accepted his award he sparked romance rumors by referring to Kylie as “wifey” on stage. “Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you,” he said.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are reportedly expecting their second child together. (SplashNews)

He also hinted that the two, who first started dating in 2017, may have rekindled a flame when he was one of the first celebs to wish Kylie a happy birthday on social media on Aug. 10. He shared two throwback snapshots on his Instagram story that showed them hanging out together. “WAKE UP IT’S YOOO BDAAYYYYYY,” he wrote in the caption for one of them.