Travis Scott Leads Birthday Tributes To Kylie Jenner on Her 24th: See More From The KarJenner Fam

Kylie Jenner turns 24 today! See birthday tributes from ex Travis Scott, mom Kylie Jenner, and more of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kylie Jenner is 24! The Kylie Cosmetics mogul celebrates another year around the sun on Tuesday, Aug. 10 — and the birthday tributes already began to roll in bright and early. Her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, whom she shares daughter Stormi Webster, 3, with, and her extended family have all taken to social media to share the birthday homages.

Mom Kris Jenner, sister Kendall Jenner, and step-siblings Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian have all shared touching tributes on Instagram on Tuesday. The mogul even re-shared some of the homages on her Instagram Story prior to showcasing her extravagant birthday breakfast spread, including avocado toast, pancakes, cupcakes, and more.

Check out all the homages to “king Kylie” for her birthday below.

Travis Scott

Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Travis kicked off the birthday tributes with not one, but two snapshots of the mother of his child on Instagram Story on Tuesday. He began with a photo of the two posed next to a chicken fingers food truck and wrote, “WAKE UP IT’S YOOO BDAAYYYYYY” and followed up with another sexy silhouette of the star.

Kris Jenner

Kylie’s mom shared a series of throwback photos and current snapshots of her “littlest angel” daughter and penned a heartfelt caption. “I can’t believe how fast time goes by!!! If I close my eyes it still feels like yesterday you were riding ponies down the street and bringing home stray cats,” Kris wrote. “And playing with my makeup!!!!!! You have brought all of us so much joy!!! You are the most amazing mommy!!!! The most amazing daughter, sister, friend, confidant and advisor and you are so wise beyond your years.” She added that she was “blessed” to be her mother.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall celebrated her baby sister with a series of adorable throwback pics and current snapshots of the two and called Kylie her “soul mate.” The model wrote, “Happy birthday to my baby sister!” as well as “my soul mate, we were put here together for a reason.” She concluded in her last Story, “You make me proud everyday.” Swipe through the post above for more baby photos of the two.

Kim Kardashian

Like mom Kris, Kim also went the throwback photo route and shared endearing snapshots of the two from the past with current pictures. “Kylie baby 24 karat gold birthday today!!!” she began the post. “you really have a heart of gold and a soul of platinum! I am so proud to be your sister. You always stay so true to yourself always and it’s so admirable to watch you grow up being the best mom. Celebrating your today and always. I love you.”

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé shared a series of slides of her little sister with their other siblings and gushed about her “sunshine” in the caption. “Being you sister is one of my greatest honors,” she wrote, in part. “Your spirit and heart is pure glittering gold. You leave everyone better after meeting them. You leave everyone wanting more of your infectious gentle spirit. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family!” She added, “There’s nothing like our tribe.”

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney paid homage to her sibling by re-sharing a series of fan photos of the siblings from Instagram account @KourtneyMyStar, among others. The Poosh founder also shared a photo of her holding a baby Kylie on her IG Story and wrote, “My baby Tinkerbell” (as seen in the slides above).

Rob Kardashian

Kylie’s brother Rob wished his little sister a happy birthday with a collage of the two. He simply captioned, “Happy Birthday King Kylie ❤️”