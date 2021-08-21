Report

Kylie Jenner Has A ‘Cute’ Baby Bump Already: She’s ‘Thrilled’ To Be Pregnant Again

New details on Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy have been revealed, as a new report claims she’s ‘beyond excited’ to be expecting another baby.

Kylie Jenner is very “excited” to become a mom a two now that she’s expecting her second child with on-again/off-again boyfriend Travis Scott. The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who’s also a billionaire, has been “enjoying her pregnancy in private,” a source told PEOPLE.

“Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited,” the source added. “She has been wanting to give [daughter] Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

Kylie, who is already a mom to 3-year-old Stormi, split with Travis in October 2019 after two years of dating. However, they remained on good terms since then and often spent time together while co-parenting their daughter. So it’s not totally shocking that they decided to have another baby together.

Plus, it’s always been Kylie’s dream to give Stormi some siblings. In 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told a fan that she “can’t wait to have more babies”. Then in a January 2020 YouTube video, she doubled down on that sentiment by revealing that she wants “four kids” — she just didn’t “have a timeline” for it yet.

And then, just three months later in April 2020, Kylie estimated that she’d eventually have “seven kids“, during an Instagram Live with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. But because pregnancy is “hard” she said she wasn’t “ready for that” just yet.

We suppose enough time has passed, and Kylie’s feelings have changed since then.