Kylie Jenner, 23, Confesses She Wants More Kids 'So Bad': I Think About It 'Every Day'

Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took daughter Stormi out for lunch in Calabasas.
Kylie Jenner carries Stormi to the car after dinner with family at Nobu in Malibu after a long family trip to Italy where she celebrated her 22nd birthday.
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster at 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' film premiere, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2019
Kylie Jenner has made it clear that being a mom is her greatest joy. She says she wants to give daughter Stormi a sibling and that she is constantly thinking about having another baby.

Nothing makes Kylie Jenner happier than being a mom to her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with former partner Travis Scott, 29. While she is loving every minute of watching her little girl grow into the chatty, curious, polite and thoughtful child that she’s become, Kylie says she’s going to miss getting to experience these precious growth moments. As a result, she thinks about having another baby “every day,” but she just doesn’t have a timetable yet for when she plans to give Stormi a little brother or sister.

Kylie made the admission during an Oct. 27, 2020 video on beauty vlogger James Charles‘ YouTube channel, where the pair reunited to do Kylie’s Halloween makeup. They discussed the 23-year-old’s heartwarming TikTok video where she laid her head in Stormi’s lap, as the little one told her mama, “Don’t be afraid” while they watched a movie.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster attend Los Angeles premiere Of Netflix's 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' in Santa Monica, CA on August 27, 2019. Two months later the couple would break up.

“She’s the best baby of all time. She’s smart beyond her years,” Kylie gushed about Stormi. “She’s a little over two and a half now. I’m getting to the…I’m excited for her to grow up but I’m really sad at the same time.” James then asked, “Do you want more?” and Kylie told him “I want more so bad.”

“I want more so bad,” she reiterated and went on to explain, “I actually think about it every day. I just still like don’t know when. I’m not planning, I don’t have a time for that to happen. You can’t like not want more almost.” With what an amazing little girl Stormi has turned out to be, of course Kylie would want more children!

The cosmetics mogul admitted that it has been tough making sure she’s doing everything she can to give Stormi the best upbringing possible. “I mean, being a parent though is stressful like to do the right thing at all times. Like, I read books, I follow all these Instagrams. I’m just trying to learn like the best way to raise your kid, but I think every kid is different. Just do whatever you think is best for your child,” she told James.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
Then-couple Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards held at LA's Staples Center on February 10, 2019.

Kylie and Travis have kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship, as the pair still seems so close and are wonderful co-parents to Stormi. Though they broke up as a couple in Oct. 2019, the two seem to still have a lot of love and feelings alive between them. Kylie, Travis and Stormi were just photographed getting off of her pink private plane on Oct. 26 after a family getaway somewhere. The one place it wasn’t was sister Kim Kardashian‘s private island getaway with the rest of KK’s sisters and friends to celebrate her turning 40. For Kylie to skip that in order to be with Travis is hopefully a sign that the two are closer to getting back together…and maybe giving Stormi a baby brother or sister!

 