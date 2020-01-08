The cutest mother/daughter duo! Kylie Jenner shared the sweetest videos to her Instagram story, featuring her adorable daughter, Stormi Webster gabbing her way through the clips!

What a little chatterbox! Kylie Jenner, 22, and her sweet daughter, Stormi Webster, 23 mos., spent some quality time together on Jan. 7 just before bedtime, and Kylie documented it all on her Instagram story! In the videos, Kylie and Stormi laid on their backs, totally covered in a neon pink light. Kylie used the cherry on the cake filter during her story and captured her rambunctious little one totally crawling all over the place! At one point, Kylie appeared mildly exasperated, putting her hand to her face. But, of course, that wasn’t the only video the mother-of-one shared!

In a second clip, Kylie had her arm ever so loving around her tiny tot. Stormi was absolutely beaming up at the camera and, no doubt, staring at the cherries planted on her cheeks! The soon-to-be two-year-old even made silly faces at the camera, with her mogul mom joining in. The third and final video, however, featured Stormi telling her mom she wanted to have a “dance party.” Kylie, slightly puzzled, asked her daughter, “You want a dancing party? That’s not…It’s a different filter,” she told Stormi, before the toddler bopped her head onto her mother’s chest.

Clearly, Kylie is an incredibly protective mom who is so close to her daughter at this tender age. What’s more, since her October split from Travis Scott, 27, with whom she shares Stormi, Kylie has truly grown into her maternal prowess. “Kylie Jenner hasn’t at all struggled as a single mom. She’s thriving and though she has help from nannies, she is very hands on, changing diapers, and taking Stormi to the local park,” a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. These two are just inseparable!

And their relationship is really that close. “Kylie takes Stormi practically everywhere she can with her and hasn’t left her for more than a night or two yet,” the source added. “Stormi truly is her best friend.” How sweet is that! If the adorable video post wasn’t proof enough, Kylie and Stormi really have such a special bond. We cannot wait to see more cute posts like the one above in the new year!