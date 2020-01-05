Kylie Jenner Is A Very Hands On Mom To Stormi Webster, 1: Takes Her To Park, For Stroller Walks & More

Kylie Jenner is thriving as a single mom! The makeup mogul announced her split from Travis Scott in October, but their daughter Stormi remains the makeup mogul’s top priority.

She may be a billionaire, but Kylie Jenner‘s top priority remains her adorable 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster! Despite being a single mom, running a massively successful makeup company, and starring on Keeping Up With The Kardashians — the mogul often has her little girl right by her side. “Kylie Jenner hasn’t at all struggled as a single mom. She’s thriving and though she has help from nannies, she is very hands on, changing diapers, and taking Stormi to the local park,” a source close to Kylie spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s spotted often walking Stormi in her toy cars or a stroller in her neighborhood with a bodyguard multiple times a week.”

Kylie, 22, and Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, 28, sadly ended their relationship in October after two years together. At the time, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that the relationship ended due to the pair wanting to live different lifestyles: Travis wanted to be able to “go out” more, whereas Kylie’s focus was on being at home as a family. The rapper seemingly referenced this exact issue on his new song “Gatti,” when he said “Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate (Yeah) / I took a chance, it’s a lot to take.” Despite the split, both Kylie and Travis remain focused on co-parenting Stormi — and the Houston native even surprised his daughter with a magical visit from Trolls‘ character Poppy the day before Christmas!

“Kylie takes Stormi practically everywhere she can with her and hasn’t left her for more than a night or two yet,” the insider adds, referencing the babies’ world travels with her beautiful mom. “She’s an amazing mother and does everything for her daughter including bringing her into her offices regularly and if she needs to take a call or jump in a meeting, her staff will watch her. Everyone’s just used to it by now and knows if you see Kylie, you see Stormi, too. She’s just the happiest little girl and always smiling. Stormi truly is her best friend.” The Kylie Cosmetics CEO recently showed off Kylie’s very-own play and nap area at her gorgeous makeup HQ, and the little girl seemed well-acquainted with the office in an October YouTube video (which also happened to feature Ky’s viral “rise and shine” moment). It seems like Stormi has caught some of her mom’s entrepreneurial spirit, as she was also spotted helping her mom design an upcoming cosmetics collection appropriately titled “Stormi.”

Speaking of strollers, Stormi — who turns two in February — is definitely the most stylish baby in Los Angeles with her brand new Fendi model covered in the luxe labels signature “F” monogram. Kylie debuted the lavish stroller — which retails for a whopping $2,231 — on her Instagram account on Jan. 3, alongside a matching $1,562 diaper bag. This marks Stormi’s second Fendi stroller, as Kylie also had a newborn version back in Feb. 2018 when her babygirl was first born!