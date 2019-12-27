Travis Scott Seemingly Mentions Kylie Jenner Breakup On New Song ‘Gatti’: She Wants To ‘Hibernate’

Travis Scott seemed to not so subtly hint at the differences between him and his ex, Kylie Jenner, on his new song ‘Gatti’ with Pop Smoke! Kylie even reacted to Travis’ new music.

Is that a Kylie Jenner Easter egg we hear in Travis Scott’s new music? The 27-year-old rapper released his first compilation project from his label Cactus Jack Records on Dec. 27, titled JACKBOYS, along with his rap collective: Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and Chase B. The album features even more artists like Quavo and Offset, and in one of the songs on the seven-track record — “Gatti,” a collab with rapper Pop Smoke — Travis delivers an interesting line. “Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate (Yeah) / I took a chance, it’s a lot to take,” he raps.

Now, let’s rewind to the part where Travis says a certain “she” wants to “lay up and hibernate.” Whether Travis was trying to make this point or not, he DOES have a very different lifestyle than his ex. “Travis was getting antsy not going out more now that Stormi [Travis and Kylie’s 22-mos.-old daughter] is older and he wanted to live the life he has afforded himself and be out and about more,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, right after a report of the parents’ split surfaced on Oct. 1. The source added, “Though Kylie is young and wants to go out herself, she is also a wonderful mother and wants to live her life as a family.” Travis was constantly on the road throughout much of his relationship with Kylie (the Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour ran between Nov. 2018-July 2019), while his ex could run her Kylie Cosmetics empire right from Los Angeles.

Regardless, Kylie was proud of Travis’ new project! She immediately took to her Instagram Story to share a swipe-up link to the album and wrote in all caps, “STORMIS DAD.” Travis also just reunited with Kylie at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party, where the amicable exes were pictured with Stormi!

Although Travis and Kylie have reunited multiple times since their reported breakup, no PDA spotted between the exes in more than two months. Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson was also at the Christmas Eve party, and another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “There was no PDA or romance when it came to Travis and Tristan at the party with Khloe and Kylie, they were strictly on daddy duty and enjoying all the entertainment and food and were just chatting away and were just laying loose.”