Kylie Jenner Shows Off $3.8K Fendi Stroller & Diaper Bag & Starts Planning Stormi’s 2nd Birthday Party

A new year calls for a new Fendi stroller. Kylie Jenner replaced her old stroller from the Italian luxury brand, which now has a matching bag for carrying diapers — all worth nearly $4,000!

Watch out Kris Jenner, because Kylie Jenner is becoming THE momager. The 22-year-old makeup mogul spoiled her daughter Stormi Webster, 23 mos., with an all-new stroller from Fendi, worth roughly $2,231! She even went the extra mommy mile by splurging on the matching changing bag bearing the Italian label’s iconic “F” monogram, which retails for about $1,562. Combined, that’s pushing $4,000.

Kylie snapped her new baby accessories for her Instagram Story on Jan. 3, and even poked fun at her purchases — reflective of a very different lifestyle than the one she led just two years ago! “New stroller and diaper bag 😫😍 the s–t that excite[s] me now,” Kylie joked on her Instagram Story.

Stormi can expect even more surprises on her birthday, which falls on Feb. 1! In another post on her Instagram Story, Kylie revealed that she has enlisted the help of legendary party planner Mindy Weiss — a Kardashian favorite, who just worked with Kourtney on the family’s 2019 Christmas Eve party — to prepare for “Stormiworld 2.” That was the name of Stormi’s second birthday party displayed on the piece of paper from Mindy’s party planning company, which Kylie revealed to fans. It looks like Kylie’s keeping the Astroworld theme going! In honor of her daughter’s first birthday in 2019, Kylie paid tribute to Travis Scott’s album by throwing a carnival-themed party for their daughter. They were dating at the time, and so this proves that Kylie continues to be on good terms with Stormi’s dad, who’s now her ex.

Kylie has a soft spot for Fendi, because she was also pushing a nearly identical-looking stroller from the brand just months after Stormi entered the world in 2018. Instead of a matching diaper bag, though, Kylie twinned with the pushchair in a mini dress with the trademark Fendi pattern. Kylie’s all about brand loyalty.