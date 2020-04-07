Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster teamed up with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble for one incredible TikTok dance video. She’s just 2 years old, but Stormi’s already a TikTok star!

Stormi Webster is taking over TikTok at just 2 years old. Kylie Jenner’s daughter made an appearance in her mom’s hilarious TikTok dance video with Kris Jenner, 64, and Corey Gamble, 39. The crew decided to take on the popular “Pew Pew Pew” TikTok dance. Kris and Corey kicked off the video and then Kylie came into the video holding Stormi. Stormi smiled and stuck out her tongue while the filter made her adorable face larger.

This isn’t Stormi’s first official appearance on TikTok. Kylie has reposted a number of adorable Instagram videos of Stormi on her TikTok page. But this is the first time Stormi has been involved in a TikTok dance video with her mom. Stormi had on an adorable Burberry dress for the video, while Kylie was channeling her mom in an all-black ensemble.

Kylie and Stormi have been trying to pass the time with fun activities while being quarantined at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kylie has bought Stormi a bunch of new toys for her to play with during their time at home. “I have bought her every single outdoor toy you could imagine,” Kylie revealed during a recent Instagram Live session with Stassie Karanikolaou, 22. “She has bouncy houses out there, water toys… She’s been outside everyday, just living her best life – I’m trying to keep her entertained.”

Stormi has even been watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians! The new season of the hit reality series just premiered and even Stormi is excited to see all the drama that goes down with the family in season 18.