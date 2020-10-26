Watch
Kylie Jenner Looks Like She Could Be Beyonce’s Twin In Wild New Cosmetics Ad — Watch

Kylie Jenner morphs into a doppleganger for Beyonce in the new ad for her leopard makeup collection. We’ve got her wild and fierce video where she also twins with mom Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner managed to go from looking like an exact replica of her mom Kris Jenner to a long-haired Beyonce in the new video for her Kylie Cosmetics leopard makeup line. The 23-year-old released a video on Oct. 26, set to former partner Travis Scott‘s “Franchise” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. Kyile undergoes a dramatic makeover in the video, even at one point looking like a leopard-clad version of her big sis Kim Kardashian, 40.

Kylie is first seen in a short black wig that is styled in her 64-year-old mom’s now iconic ‘do. She’s wearing heavy cat-eye makeup and a high-necked leopard print catsuit. Her silhouette then turns to black, and spins into that dark swirls that make up a leopard’s print. Kylie is then seen in a body-hugging nude catsuit, as the leopard pattern is projected over her.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner arriving at Kress nightclub in Hollywood on Sept. 4, 2008. Kylie wears a wig identical to her mom in the opening shot of her new leopard makeup collection video. Photo credit: MEGA.

She’s then seen on her knees from a side-angle, tilting her head back as a super long dark braid cascades downwards. With her hourglass curves, Kylie looks like Kim’s twin in the shot. It is then followed up by the cosmetic mogul posing in several other sultry positions before the camera zooms in tight on one of her big brown eyes with dramatic cat-eye liner around it.

The camera then pulls out and Kylie is dressed in a skimpy, skin-baring leopard print halter bodysuit. It is even smaller that the now famous plunging cat-print costume she wore for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallions “WAP” music video. The outfit is roughly the same style bodysuit, but instead of a keyhole chest cutout, the frock plunges all the way to Kylie’s waistline.

The mother of one rubs her hands up and down her body, then the camera zooms in to her face and incredible cat-like makup. She looks so much like Beyonce in the tight shot, especially as she’s seen with bronde colored locks that are super straight and down past her waistline. Bey is a fan of wearing her hair that way, and Kylie’s eye shape thanks to her makeup helps her resemble the 39-year-old music superstar. In the above Instagram photo from Dec. 2019, we can totally see where Kylie got the inspo from Beyonce. Kylie then gives her plump lips a fresh coat of lipstick, runs her long acrylic covered fingers down her hair and eventually turns into a leopard plunging towards the camera. Fierce!