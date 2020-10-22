Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Her ‘Special’ Romance With Travis Scott In New Halloween Video

Kylie Jenner rated her Halloween costumes from the years 1998-2019, and one made Kylie nostalgic over her ‘relationship’ with ex Travis Scott!

It’s been over a year since Kylie Jenner split from Travis Scott, but she has no problem reminiscing about their relationship on-camera. Kylie reminded fans of their legendary romance while rating her past Halloween costumes for a new YouTube video on Oct. 22! The makeup mogul began with her Telebubbies costume in 1998, and by the time she made it all the way down to 2018, Kylie didn’t ignore the fact that one of her costumes from that year was a special tribute to the father of her daughter Stormi Webster.

The screen showed Kylie with Stormi (who was just eight months old at the time) in matching pink butterfly outfits, complete with gigantic wings! Although Travis wasn’t in the photo, Kylie made sure to give her ex and the father of her child a shout-out. “When Travis and I first got together, we got matching little butterfly tattoos. So, a butterfly is just like a symbol of our relationship and Stormi, so it was special to do the butterfly costume,” Kylie explained, who gave the costume a 10/10.

Kylie and Travis were still together during that Halloween, after their whirlwind romance began at Coachella in 2017. Sadly, they reportedly broke up by Oct. 2019, right before Halloween that year. However, they’ve remained friendly co-parents and constantly reunite for family hangouts with Stormi, who is now two years old! Kylie even recently had a Givenchy-themed photo shoot at home with her ex, and shared the photos to Instagram on Oct. 18.

Kylie is heading into another Halloween as a single lady, and we can’t wait to see which brilliant look she brainstorms this year. Past standouts include her 2016 Xtina ensemble that impressed the real-life Christina Aguilera so much, she insisted that Kylie dress up as her pop star persona again for a party that the “Genie in a Bottle” singer was throwing (which Kylie revealed in the video above).

There was also Kylie’s adorable Dalmatian costume from 2000, and her sister Kendall Jenner dressed up as one of the puppies from 101 Dalmations as well. Unlike Kendall, Kylie opted out of the face paint, a decision that she’s still happy about to this day. “Kendall’s paint job wasn’t the best,” Kylie teased. You can look back at all of Kylie’s most iconic Halloween costumes in the rest of the video above!