Kylie Jenner Reunites With Shirtless Travis Scott & Fans Wonder If They’re Back Together

Kylie Jenner shared two new photos of herself posing with her ex Travis Scott while wearing a stylish and flattering outfit, and now her followers are speculating whether they’ve rekindled their romance, one year after splitting up.

Kylie Jenner, 23, got her Instagram followers’ attention on Oct. 17 when she shared two new sexy photos that included her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, 29, standing behind her. The makeup mogul was modeling a gorgeous outfit from Givenchy, which included a sheer dress under a cropped square-shouldered over coat and heels, in the snapshots, and giving a fierce look to the camera, as the rapper, wore a light-colored shirt and black leather pants, and lifted his shirt in one pic while going completely shirtless in the other. “dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial 🤍 this collection is wow 🤤🤤 congrats !!! can’t wait to see more. ✨✨,” Kylie wrote in the caption.

Once the photos were published, fans flooded Kylie’s comments section with words that showed off their curiousness about her relationship status with Travis, whose the father of her two-year-old daughter Stormi. “You guys are back together?!,” one fan asked right away. “So… are you guys back together? This is confusing 🥺😩,” another wrote. “Lmaooo Cardi inspired Kylie to take her relationship out the closet😭,” a third joked while referring to Cardi B‘s recent split and reconciliation with her husband Offset.

Travis, himself, also responded to the post with a bunch of emojis, which included a comet and swimmers, and Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, 36, also left cryptic responses that seemed to indicate she was surprised to see the pics. “ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE,” one read while the other was full of drooling emojis.

Although it’s not clear whether or not Kylie and Travis, who are known to be friendly while co-parenting Stormi, are romantically back together, but their latest sizzling pics certainly put the speculation out there! Since their split in Sept. 2019, there have been rumors on and off about a reconciliation, including some that were caused by a dinner date they shared in June, but a source told us they were “not” back together shortly after the sighting. “They are not back together and have no plans to be in a romantic relationship anytime soon, despite having dinner together,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was just a night out to them.”

Before the dinner date, they spent a lot of time together in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic so they could both be with Stormi. Their romance first started in April 2017 and by the next year in Feb., they welcomed their baby girl.