Offset Is So ‘Happy’ Cardi B Took Him Back After Her 28th Birthday: ‘He Loves Her’

Offset was ‘missing’ Cardi B ‘so bad’ after she filed for divorce and didn’t see him for ‘a couple of weeks’ and thinks they’re ‘perfect for each other.’

Offset, 28, is counting his lucky stars after his wife Cardi B, 28, decided to give their marriage another try after filing for divorce on Sept. 15 and publicly announcing they were over as a romantic couple. “Offset‘s beyond relieved and happy,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He loves Cardi so much and was missing her so bad. Even just a couple of weeks of not seeing her was so hard for him. It was a real wake up call for him and it’s showed him how important this relationship is for him.”

After their split made headlines, Cardi and the father of her daughter Kulture, 2, were spotted showing off PDA at her 28th birthday party in Las Vegas on Oct. 10. Shortly after, the “WAP” rapper confirmed she filed for divorce to teach Offset “a lesson” and admitted they were back together. She also took the time to explain why she decided to reconcile after getting a lot of negative feedback from social media users. “We’re just typical people, young mother f–kers, who married early and that’s what we are,” she said in a live Instagram video. “We’re not any different than y’all dysfunctional a– relationships.”

Although the divorce filing and confession of trying to teach the Migos member “a lesson” has the potential to cause disagreements and/or anger, it seems it’s doing the opposite and has actually helped to improve their bond. “No, he’s not mad that she filed for divorce, he doesn’t blame her at all,” the source explained about Offset’s feelings about Cardi’s actions. “He knows the kind of woman she is and he loves that she’s so passionate. He’s just happy he was able to convince her to take him back. He loves Cardi and all the crazy stuff she does.”

Before their latest shocking news, Cardi and Offset were married in secret in 2017. They have been known to have an on-again, off-again relationship that they’ve openly discussed on social media but the latest divorce filing seemed like it may have been the final straw. In fact, Cardi herself said there were “no prospects for a reconciliation” in the divorce papers, but alas her feelings changed once again.