Cardi B & Offset Split After Nearly 3 Years Of Marriage As ‘WAP’ Rapper Files For Divorce

Seriously, what happened? — Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Offset after the rappers secretly tied the knot in 2017. Here’s what we know…

Say it ain’t so. Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband of nearly three years, Migos rapper, Offset, according to TMZ on September 15. The Grammy-winner, 27, reportedly filed divorce papers on Tuesday in Georgia, where the couple has a home together. HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for both Cardi B and Offset.

Cardi filed the legal documents to indicate that she’s seeking a dissolution of marriage, TMZ reports — noting the filing shows that it’s a contested divorce. Cardi is listed as the plaintiff and Offset, 28, is listed as the defendant in the court documents, according to the outlet.

Neither Cardi nor Offset has addressed the divorce reports. Hollywood Unlocked was first to report the news. The couple share one child together, a 2-year-old daughter named Kulture. They celebrated their daughter’s second birthday with a lavish party in LA back in July.

Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot at home in Georgia in September of 2017. HollywoodLife obtained the couple’s marriage license at the time. They said “I do” about one month before Offset publicly proposed to Cardi during one of her concerts the next month in October.

It’s unclear what went wrong between the rappers, as there was no sign of trouble in paradise leading up to the divorce news. In fact, Offset made an appearance in a newly released behind-the-scenes clip from the making of Cardi’s “WAP” music video on September 10.

Fans of the rappers may recall Cardi’s previous accusations of Offset’s infidelity in December of 2018, which led to their brief split. They later reconciled in early 2019. Cardi spoke about Offset’s cheating scandal in a number of interviews, in which she explained why she took him back.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” Cardi explained in a cover interview with Vogue in December of 2019. “But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation,” she continued. “Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down.”

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates.