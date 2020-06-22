Cardi B Gushes Over Her ‘Love’ Offset On Father’s Day With Rare Photo Of Him & All 4 Kids

Offset was showered with love on Father’s Day! Cardi B shared a pic of her husband with his 4 kids, including their (almost) 2-year-old daughter, Kulture! The family attended a group dinner in LA, where Kulture photobombed her parents.

Cardi B and Offset had a weekend filled with family, laughs and a lot of seafood. The Grammy-winning rapper, 27, documented her hubby enjoying Father’s Day with his four children: Kulture, Jordan, Kalea and Kody. The Migos rapper, 28, also shared candid snaps with his brood on his personal Instagram page.

(Photo credit: Cardi B/Instagram)

“Happy Father’s Day love,” Cardi captioned the photo, which was taken on June 17, before the couple headed to Teyana Taylor‘s album listening party with their daughter. It’s unclear how old each of Offset’s children are, however, Kulture, who turns 2 on July 10, is the youngest of the four kids.

Cardi also shared a throwback clip of Offset with Kulture when she was a baby. In the video, she’s seen laughing while touching her dad’s face and hair. “Happy Father’s Day again!!! This still happens till this day, but now she smacks him,” Cardi wrote under the post.

Cardi B and Offset with daughter Kulture on Father’s Day, June 21, 2020 (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

Cardi and Offset ended Father’s Day with a group dinner with friends and family at TAO in LA, as seen in new photos. The rappers attempted to pose for pictures outside the celebrity hotspot, when Kulture, who was dressed in head-to-toe Burberry, kept crashing the photoshoot.

“Guess who photobomb me and @offsetyrn picture? And she know she did it on purpose,” Cardi acknowledged in a post on Instagram, which included one of the candid photobomb moments. Kulture is pictured with an adorable grin on her face with her binky in her mouth.

As mentioned above, the trio recently stepped out for Teyana Taylor’s album release party in LA last week. Cardi, Offset and Kulture coordinated their outfits with different yellow looks — a theme at The Album bash. The couple donned identical hazmat-style suits, which were custom-made and gifted by Teyana in celebration of her new album. Meanwhile, Kulture proved she’s already a little fashionista, dressed in a rainbow jumper and white sneakers.