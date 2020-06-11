Offset Urges Fans To Vote After Voting For The 1st Time: ‘Everybody Needs To Do Their Part’

It is never too late to start being part of the voting process. At 28, Offset voted for the first time and is telling fans how proud he feels after casting his first ballot.

Voting and being part of electing your local, state and national leaders feels good. Just ask Offset. The 28-year-old Migos member hadn’t taken part in the process, and now he’s vowing to always show up for elections and make his voice heard. Offset was a first time voter on June 9, making his candidate selections in the Georgia primary, where he got to choose among the presidential, U.S. Congressional and state candidates. The “Clout” rapper thanked the website When We All Vote for helping him get registered, and making him aware that he was allowed to be part of the voting process. Offset apparently had been unable to vote until now because of past convictions, which he referred to in a video as “obstacles.”

I didn’t even know I could vote but now that I know I can I am doing my part. Everybody need to do their part. https://t.co/MeKxIUodhH https://t.co/lUlPjdOS7R — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) June 11, 2020

“I didn’t even know I could vote but now that I know I can I am doing my part. Everybody need to do their part,” he wrote in a June 11 tweet. Offset — real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus — shared WWAV’s Twitter message that read, “@OffsetYRN voted for the first time this week. It’s never too late to start making your voice heard. Take the first step today and register to vote,” and included their website where one can easily register to vote with just a few minutes of their time.

Offset shared his voting happiness in a June 9 video right after he’d cast his ballot. He was still at his voting precinct when he taped an Instagram video telling fans, “Yessir, I feel good. I feel proud. I’m trying to make a difference so I came out for my state of Georgia. Come and hit the polls up.”

He continued, “Everybody been going through the same pain. We can face it and make a change.” Offset then addressed what had been holding him back. “I just voted, my first time, 28-years-old. I got past my record and my past history, and I’m able to vote,” he added, showing off the peach sticker on his chest that proved he cast his ballot.

Offset captioned the video, “My First time ever voting because I wasn’t allowed! I over came this obstacle and decided to make a real difference!!!! Everybody please go vote today (LAST DAY)!!!” Offset referred to his prior record, as he had felony convictions for burglary and theft by 2013. He was also given five years probation in 2015, stemming from a case where he pled guilty to inciting a riot while in jail.

According to the Georgia Justice Project, “Anyone who is not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction and is registered to vote is eligible to vote in Georgia.” Offset’s past is behind him and now he’s allowed to participate in voting! That should make wife Cardi B very happy. The 27-year-old is very politically active and has been encouraging fans to vote Donald Trump out of the White House in November 2020. In a June 2 Instagram post showing Trump’s hostile tweets about George Floyd protesters and calling Republicans to the polls on Nov. 3, she told fans “Hey guys this is why we NEED TO VOTE! This is something that WE CAN ALL WIN TOGETHER. YOU will be apart of change.”

If you haven’t registered to vote, it is so easy and takes just a few minutes. Hit up the link below and get involved in the most powerful way to politically protest and make your voice heard: