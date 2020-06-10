Kenya Moore & Kandi Burruss Are Cheered On By ‘RHOA’ Fans For Voting In Georgia Primary

The ladies of ‘RHOA’ are making sure Georgia voters get out and cast their ballots in their state’s primary election. We’ve got Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes’ messages to hit the polls.

You’ve got to hand it to the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, as the ladies have been working hard to make sure citizens of their city and the state of Georgia do their civic duty and vote in the state’s June 9 primary elections. After two false starts due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was Georgia’s turn to vote in the presidential primary and more races. With the nationwide protests following the horrific police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, and the Black Lives Matter rallies around the country, voting is the most peaceful form of truly affecting change. Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam all did their parts to get the citizens of Georgia to vote!

Kandi shared a photo to her Instagram page showing herself and husband Todd Tucker wearing stickers reading “I secured my vote” with a big Georgia peach on it. The 44-year-old wrote in the caption, We voted! Sidebar: The line wasn’t long at all which bothers me….Y’all betta get out there & vote!” However, a number of fans told her in the comments that at their locations, voting machines were broken and several people said they waited six hours in line to vote. The Washington Post reported on serious voting issues in the Atlanta area, where new touch-screen machines weren’t working, or had not been delivered for voters to use.

Kenya secured her vote as well! The 49-year-old showed her peach sticker proudly attached to her white t-shirt in an Instagram photo. “#Voted. Countless ancestors and freedom fighters died so that we could have a voice today. Exercise your rights and vote for change. #blm #change #georgiavoters,” Kenya wrote in an energizing caption message. Fan @talisabridges agreed, writing in the comments, “The MOST powerful place to implement change in policies as it pertains to racial inequality & police brutality is AT THE BALLOT BOX!!”

NeNe, 52, shared a video from her polling location, and she got up at the crack of dawn to secure her place in line. “Up early this morning to go and vote. Up early, my eyes are red,” she said in a June 9 video, with the sun’s light just coming up behind her. She was standing in line with other voters, all six feet apart and wearing masks to prevent against the spread of the coronavirus. Her video showed that there were a lot of early risers before her at her precinct, with even more arriving behind her as she taped her video.

Porsha posted cast mate Tanya Sam’s tweet to her Instagram reading, “An order has been issued to EXTEND voting hours today until 9pm at all Fulton County location. Any voter IN LINE at that time will be allowed to vote.” Porsha, 38, wrote in the caption, “TY to all have braved rain and long lines to vote today. Thanks @itstanyatime! Guys stay in line!!! We got this!” The good news is that this election was expected to draw a record number of voters to the polls in Georgia, so the ladies helped do their part. If you’re not registered to vote, it only takes a few minutes and can be done at the link below.