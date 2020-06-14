Talk about a stylish tot! Cardi B’s daughter Kulture posed for a snap on her mom’s IG story, and she looked so fashionable in a cute trench coat.

Cardi B, 27, just shared the most adorable photo of her mini-me Kulture Ciara Cephus. The Invasion of Privacy rapper posted the cutest snap of her one-year-old daughter, proving she’s a true fashionista in the making. Cardi took to her Instagram Story on June 12, showing off her toddler’s incredible outfit! She was dressed in a pastel yellow dress with white dots and the tiniest beige trench coat we’ve ever seen. Proving she’s the most stylish tot, Kulture accessorized with yellow-tinted sunglasses, a straw hat, pearl bracelet, and bedazzled sandals.

The soon-to-be two-year-old has become the ultimate style icon in the toddler world, and Cardi — born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar — recently showed off her daughter’s impressive dance moves as she laughed and jumped around her living room. “My happy baby,” she captioned the video. In the clip, Kulture sported a Burberry pink cotton polo dress and added a touch of her own style with a black-and-white printed pacifier strap, keeping her curly hair back in a cute bun!

The youngster, whom Cardi shares with Offset, yet again busted out a stylish Gucci ensemble for a day at Disneyland on Nov. 2. She wore an oversized floral sweatshirt and pant that was paired with the Italian label’s shoes and headband. Cardi even got her little girl a mini-sized Gucci purse, so she could hold her treats at the Happiest Place on Earth.

However, if fashion isn’t her calling, she could always follow in her mom’s footsteps and go into the music industry! The proud mama shared a video of little Kulture holding a microphone up to her mouth. Cardi wrote on the May 27 vid, “I love her so much,” as her mini-me Kulture clutched the microphone with both hands and appeared to be talking into it.