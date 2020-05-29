Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Looks Ready To Follow In Her Mommy’s Footsteps With Mic In Her Hand

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture looked like her mom’s mini-me in a new video, holding onto a microphone and looking like she was about to throw down some bars. Cardi totally beamed with pride.

Practically since the day Kulture Kiari Cephus was born in July 2018, fans of her parents Cardi B, 27, and Offset, 28, have been eagerly waiting for her to become old enough to talk…and then one day rap! Not only is the little girl growing up in a household with two incredibly talented rap artists — including her Grammy winning mama — she’s also bound to have inherited their mad rhyming skills. Cardi gave fans a sneak peak of what Kulture will look like being a boss emcee one day, showing an Instagram stories video of the 22-month-old holding a microphone up to her mouth.

Cardi wrote on the May 27 vid, “I love her so much,” as her mini-me Kulture clutched the microphone with both hands and appeared to be talking into it. Sadly, the video didn’t come with sound, so we don’t know what she had to say. She’d definitely got a huge voice, as Cardi has shown in past videos that her little girl has a big set of lungs. In an Apr. 2 Instagram video, Kulture let out a laughing but booming “NOOOOOO!” while goofing around with her mom.

Cardi looked incredible, wearing a purple knit bikini top that she paired with a shoulder-length, bubblegum pink wig for the video. Kulture wore a black and white printed tee and her mommy styled her up with some sweet bling. The toddler had a gold bracelet around her little wrist, as well as diamond studs in her ears. She even rocked a cute silver tiara-like headpiece that showed she’s a total queen. Kulture has proved to be a little icon in the making thanks to so many adorable videos that Cardi has shared of her baby girl. She’s precious, funny, has a huge personality and she’s not even two yet. Watch out world.