Cardi B’s daughter Kulture brought out her humorous side when she adorably screamed at the top of her lungs!

The stir crazy lifestyle that millions of us are experiencing amid being quarantined might be taking its toll on Cardi B‘s daughter Kulture, 1. The youngster let out the biggest scream in an Instagram video posted by her mommy on Thursday, April 2, while she laid on their floor. “NOOOOOOOOO!” was the one word she belted out before giggling which her mother found pretty funny as well as she could be heard laughing in the background. Kulture dressed in the most adorable way for the funny clip in a pair of matching pink pajamas with bunnies all over. “Can I please have some?”, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper captioned the footage which left her millions of fans in hysterics after they witnessed Kulture’s memorable moment.

Kulture is one of those stars in the making like many other celebrities babies out there right now. Her antics are nothing short of hysterical to watch and we cannot wait for her Grammy-winning mother to post more and more of them especially with all of us being stuck at home! Cardi teased her baby girl (who she shares with husband Offset, 28) with a drink in a separate IG video posted on Saturday, March 14. Kulture was not having it and started to cry after her mother’s foolish behavior!

There have also been some sweet bonding moments between Cardi & Kulture amid them being home. The 1-year-old could not stop smiling at her doting mother when she sang her a lullaby on Friday, March 13. “My baby, she loves when mommy sings to her,” Cardi captioned the Instagram story. She didn’t belt out any specific song in particular and just recited these lyrics: “I really love you. You should know I love you.” Aww!

Another mother/daughter duo that has been lighting up social media over the past couple of weeks is Khloe Kardashian, 35, and her baby girl True Thompson, 1. The Good American founder has been posting a bunch of videos of True having a blast in their backyard by doing fun activities including jumping on the trampoline and blowing bubbles into the wind!