Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 1, Can’t Stop Smiling As Mom Sings To Her In Sweet Video

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture brought cuteness to a whole new level in the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper’s latest video of her!

Oh em gee! Cardi B, 27, made all of social media’s hearts melt when she shared a video of just her baby girl Kulture, 1, on Instagram on Friday, March 13. Cardi stayed interrupting her little one’s breakfast time during the footage as she sang to her while Kulture continued to eat her cereal. She didn’t seem to mind though as Kulture flashed her big smile during their sweet bonding moment. “My baby, she loves when mommy sings to her,” Cardi captioned the Instagram story. She didn’t belt out any specific song in particular and just recited these lyrics: “I really love you. You should know I love you.” Aww!

Kulture looked too cute for words during the clip as she wore a printed t-shirt and a pair of dazzling earrings with her hair up in a knot. Fans were touched while watching it and talked about how much the mother/daughter duo looked alike in the comments. “Oh my god she’s so cute like her mother,” one wrote. Others took note on how big Kulture has grown during her short time on earth. “Awww she’s such a big girl,” they chimed in before complimenting the youngster with one word: “Beautiful.”

Cardi is known for many things: her musical abilities, amazing fashion sense, and over the top humor that has helped her become the star she is today. She brought on the jokes when the Grammy winner took her lil one to Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi‘s 2nd birthday party last month. “Kulture making some rich friends and eating all the foods at #stormiworld,” she quipped alongside a series of adorable videos of her daughter and sister Hennessy Carolina enjoying the many activations at the party.

A star in the making? Kulture could be the next big thing in music in the near future after Cardi posted a video of her singing along to the song “How Far I’ll Go” from the hit movie Moana on Monday, January 27. “After the after party somebody was waiting up for us,” Cardi captioned the footage. “She said LISTEN TO MY VOCALS !!!Let me find out my baby finna be a star!”