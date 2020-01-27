Watch
Cardi B Shares Ridiculously Cute Clip Of Kulture, 1, Singing In Post-Grammys Video

Cardi B took to Instagram one day after the Grammy Awards on Jan. 27 to share a video of her one-year-old daughter Kulture entertaining her and husband Offset by singing along to a song from Disney’s ‘Moana’ soundtrack.

Cardi B, 27, spent her own Grammy Award “after party” with her family, including her husband Offset, 28, and their adorable one-year-old daughter Kulture, and shared a sweet clip of the memorable moment on Instagram. In the Jan. 27 video, the proud mother can be seen holding up her cellphone to her precious tot as the song “How Far I’ll Go” from the Disney movie Moana plays. The incredibly cute baby girl then starts singing along to the “ooh” parts in the lyrics, causing both of her parents to smile. “After the after party somebody was waiting up for us .She said LISTEN TO MY VOCALS !!!Let me find out my baby finna be a star! ⭐️ ❤️,” Cardi captioned the sweet clip.

Cardi’s fans were quick to respond to Kulture’s singing skills and most of them couldn’t get over the gem of a video. “Aww!” many fans wrote while another joked that “Kulture B” would be “coming soon”. “SHE’S SO GORGEOUSSSS😍😍😍,” another follower complimented.

Before Cardi shared the amazing time she had with her hubby and baby, she turned heads at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. The rapper dressed to impress in a sheer nude Mugler gown that had a turtleneck top and long, oversized sleeves. It also had sparkling beads and a choker of diamonds. The talented artist kept her long straight locks down with the look and wore flattering pink eyeshadow that helped her eyes stand out.

We love seeing videos of Kulture whenever Cardi decides to share them and her latest one was a real treat! We’ll be on the lookout to see if she posts anything else in the near future!