Cardi B Sneaks Into Grammys Wearing Sheer Nude Gown Covered In Silver Jewels

Cardi B sparkled at the Grammys in LA on January 26! She showed off her amazing figure in a sheer nude gown that was covered in silver jewels. Cardi, who skipped the red carpet, was pictured inside the show holding hands with husband, Offset!

Came through drippin’! Cardi B attended the Grammys covered in diamonds and jewels on Sunday night at Staples Center. The “Money” turned heads on the red carpet in a sheer Mugler gown with a turtleneck top and long, oversized sleeves that fell like a cape. Cardi’s nude dress featured vertical lines of beads and a choker of diamonds around her neck.

While Cardi B and husband, Offset didn’t walk the red carpet, videos of the couple surfaced online. At one point in the show, Grammys cameras panned to a closeup of Cardi, whose long dark hair was down and straight with a bold side part. Her pink eye shadow stood out and made her eyes pop. Meanwhile, her best accessory was the Migos rapper, who looked stylish in a head-to-toe leather look by Chrome Hearts.

Mugler has been a go-to designer for the mother of one, who donned a vintage couture look by the French fashion house to the 2019 Grammys. Cardi showed up to last year’s show dressed as a human pearl in an oyster shell gown. The head-turning look was piece from Mugler Couture’s Fall 1995 collection. The blush pink and black gown featured a pearl headpiece with matching necklaces and a belt. The mother of one showed off her amazing figure in a nude corset. She accessorized with blush pink arm gloves.

The Grammys are a particularly special place for Cardi B. This year’s show marks the one year anniversary since she won her first Grammy for her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. And, she’s been pushing out hit collaborations ever since.

Now, fans are patiently waiting for her second studio album, which she’s teased may drop sometime in 2020. The Hustlers star told Billboard in November that her forthcoming album was all she was focusing on at the time.

As for what her second album will entail? — While the rapper didn’t disclose many details ,she did explain that she’s focused on being herself throughout the creative process.

“I cannot just go with what’s hot [at the time]. I still gotta go with what I want to do. So, I just got out of that ‘follow what’s hot [stage].’ Follow what you want to do. I remember when I did my [first] album, I wasn’t going with what was hot, I was going with what I want people to xhear, and what I like,” she recalled. “So, that’s what I’m doing right now. I’m having fun in the studio.”

And, it seems as though her second record will be much different than the first. “Because, If you think, ‘Oh my gosh, my first album was like this, I gotta have the same recipe [for my second album],’ it’s just not gonna work,” Cardi said.