Grammys Red Carpet 2020: Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani & More Dazzle

The biggest night in music has arrived. Before the show starts, there’s the red carpet. Your favorite music stars like Lizzo and so many more slayed on the Grammys red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Even though the Grammys are all about music, the stars still bring their fashion A-game on the red carpet every single year. Lizzo was among the first celebrities to arrive to the 2020 Grammys and wowed in a gorgeous white gown. The “Truth Hurts” singer accessorized with a diamond necklace and a white fur shawl to make her look even more glamorous. A truly iconic look from head to toe! Other celebrities who arrived to the red carpet early included A Little Late Night host Lilly Singh, who looked gorgeous in a lime green gown. Singer JoJo sparkled in a sparkling dark blue dress.

This year, Lizzo leads the pack with 8 Grammy nominations. Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish are close behind with 6 nominations each. All three nominees will be performing during the show. Other performers include Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers, Aerosmith, BTS, Demi Lovato, Camila and more. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, one of our favorite celebrity couples, will be performing their duet “Nobody But You” together.

Rock legend Iggy Pop will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Alicia Keys will be hosting the show for the second year in a row. When she hosted for the first time in 2019, she was the first female host of the Grammys in 14 years.

At the 2019 Grammys, the stars brought glam to the red carpet. Lady Gaga wowed in a sequined silver gown, Bebe Rexha dazzled in a ruffled red dress, Camila Cabello dazzled in a sparkling pink gown, and more. The 2020 Grammys will air at 8 p.m. on CBS.