Gwen Stefani Pays Homage To Blake Shelton In Shell-Bedazzled Mini Dress At 2020 Grammys

Gwen Stefani slayed the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards in LA on Jan. 26 when she rocked a white mini dress completely covered in seashells with sexy leather boots!

When it comes to Gwen Stefani, 50, she always manages to make a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did when she arrived at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in LA on Jan. 26. Gwen rocked a custom Dolce & Gabbana strapless white mini dress that was completely covered in white seashells and intricate beading. The bodice of the dress was skintight while her tiny waist was cinched in. The rest of the dress flowed into a structured mini skirt and she topped her look off with a pair of thigh-high white leather heeled boots.

As for her glam, Gwen left her platinum blonde hair down and pin-straight parted in the middle. Her hair was so long, it ended at her waist, and she topped her look off with super long white nails.

When asked about her dress on the E! red carpet, Gwen joked that the shells used on her dress were actually picked by her beau, Blake Shelton, 43, himself. While Gwen is not nominated for any awards, Blake is nominated for two, and the handsome couple is both set to hit the stage to perform.

We love seeing what Gwen will wear on a red carpet because her style is so unique and we never know what she’s going to pull out. For this occasion, Gwen opted for a much more feminine look than she usually goes for and we absolutely loved it!