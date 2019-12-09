Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 1, Makes ‘Vogue’ Cover Debut In Stunning New Shoot With Mom  

Cardi B is kicking off 2020 on the cover of ‘Vogue’s January issue with her 17-month-old daughter, Kulture! The rapper is stunning in a red dress with white polka dots while holding her baby girl, who’s pictured smiling in a pair of little red shorts!

Cardi B is “unfiltered, unapologetic, and unbowed” in her new cover interview with Vogue. The rapper, 27, covers the magazine’s January 2020 issue — which celebrates four fearless creative forces, role models, and mothers with a quartet of covers — alongside her 17-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. The mother-daughter duo are the ultimate pair in a series of photos, one of which shows Cardi holding Kulture close with a New York City skyline in the background of a lavish bedroom.

Cardi opens up about motherhood, a new album, the scrutiny of ever-escalating fame and her marriage to Migos rapper, Offset, 27. She goes on to explain that motherhood has allowed her to be more focused and less concerned with any negative outside noise. “Being a mom — how can I say it? Things are a little bit harder to balance, but it’s good for the mental,” she explained. “Like, if I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues.” Cardi gave birth to her first child with Offset in July 2018.

The mother of one went on to admit that “this whole year has just been a lot for me,” explaining that her plethora of successes came with a lot of scrutiny. “I feel like people are just so tired of me winning. I will look for my name on Twitter, and it’s like hate tweets, hate tweets, hate tweets,” Cardi said.

Cardi B and daughter Kulture cover Vogue’s January 2020 issue. The rapper is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress, Cartier earring and rings and a Tiffany &Co. bracelet, and Jimmy Choo shoes. (Photo credit: Photographer Annie Leibovitz)

Cardi B in an Oscar de la Renta dress with a Tiffany & Co.bracelet on for ‘Vogue’. Kulture is wearing a Brock Collection x Maisonette dress. (Photo credit: Photographer Annie Leibovitz)

The “Press” rapper also dives deep into her once tumultuous relationship with Offset. The couple split in December 2018, after the Atlanta rapper cheated on Cardi, but they reunited early this year. She explained why she chose to stay with Offset and work through their issues, and revealed that prayer was something that brought them closer. Vogue’s January 2020 issue is available on newsstands in NY/LA December 10th, and nationwide December 17th.