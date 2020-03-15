Kulture threw an adorable tantrum after her mom, Cardi B, kept refusing to share her protein shake! Cardi made sure to film her daughter’s cute reaction.

Not fair, mom! Cardi B’s one-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, did not appreciate her mom’s taunting in a too-cute-for-words video shared on March 14. Cardi, 27, took to her Instagram Story to film herself repeatedly offering her strawberry Ensure nutritional shake to Kulture…only to yank it away from the little one each time! “You want some? You want some? Noooo, ha ha,” Cardi said in the video, clearly amused.

Kulture didn’t think this was a laughing matter. Frustrated, the infant nearly started to cry! At that point, Cardi offered multiple apologies (not before laughing at her daughter’s adorableness, though). At least Kulture was rocking a cool fit! Cardi and Offset’s daughter boasted serious style in a navy blue quilted jacket and a pink Nike baseball cap.

Cardi is making sure to spend time with Kulture amid the coronavirus pandemic, which led President Donald Trump to deem the health crisis a national emergency in the US on March 13. The Grammy-winning rapper has voiced her fears in multiple videos on Instagram, one of which even landed on a Chinese news station! Like many other artists, the virus’s world-stopping effect has appeared to put a pause on Cardi’s plans. A fan eagerly awaiting new music asked Cardi on Twitter, “Where the single ?1?” While it’s unclear if she was joking, Cardi replied on March 12, “It’s delay due to the virus.”

Amid the coronavirus panic, Cardi hasn’t slacked on her social media game. She showed off her gorgeous natural hair in a video shared on March 13, and even serenaded Kulture with an original song about how much she loves her daughter on that very same day! Leave it up to Cardi to make her fans still smile during this scary time.