Cardi B was so proud to show off her ‘real hair’ in a new video she posted to her Twitter account, and fans were so in love with her voluminous, natural locks!

Rapper Cardi B forwent her wild wigs in favor of her natural look in a new video she shared to Twitter on March 13! “Look at my hair,” the mother-of-one gushed about her long, natural ‘do, while wearing a white robe with running water in the background. “This is deadass my f**king real hair!” The “Money” rapper, 27, was clearly so proud to show off her natural hair and share it with her fans, giving them a side of herself they rarely have the opportunity to see. Running her long, rainbow lacquered nails through her waves and curls, Cardi got visibly emotional, saying, “I’m so proud of myself.” And her fans were proud of her, too!

Cardi earned so much love and praise from her dedicated fans in the mentions of her Twitter video. “That hair is beautiful,” one fan commented. Another chimed in to say, “Your natural hair is gorgeous Cardi omg,” to which another fan reiterated “Would love to see her like that more!” Throughout the comments and mentions of the video, so many fans were over the moon to see Cardi embracing her natural hair, and showing it off for all of her fans to see.

Beyond her stunning looks, Cardi has so many fans who adore her for her style and, more importantly, her talent and savvy. Some of those fans are even hip-hop legends in their own right! ’90s icons Salt-N-Pepa are, without a doubt, Cardi fans, after sharing how impressed they were to see the rapper, and many women like her “shutting it down” in the modern era. “I’m always going to [love] the Latifahs and my Missys and everything, because we stand the test of time,” Pepa shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, referring to Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott, “but I do celebrate Nicki [Minaj] and Cardi B and [Megan]Thee Stallion. I love Young MA, what she stands for and who she is and all these women speaking their minds.

More than anything, Cardi and the unprecedentedly talented women like her, “reminds [us] of what Salt-N-Pepa [did], not letting these male MCs… [this] male dominated industry that we in, take over. Now we rocking with the best of them. Now we’re saying what you’re saying.” Whether she is rocking her natural look and letting her fans in, or going all out on an amazing performance, this history-making Grammy winner isn’t stopping or holding back for anyone!