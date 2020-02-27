Salt-N-Pepa: Why The Hip-Hop Legends Are Loving Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & Lizzo – ‘They’re Owning It’

Legendary hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa are happy to see their successors ‘shutting it down.’ While promoting their new makeup collection, they sat down with HollywoodLife to talk Cardi B and more.

Nineties hip-hop icons Salt-N-Pepa have nothing but love for the women following in their well-heeled footsteps. Cheryl “Salt” James, 53, and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, 55, sat down with HollywoodLife at the launch of their limited edition collection with Milani Cosmetics on Feb. 20. During the EXCLUSIVE chat they got real about why they’re so happy to see women like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Lizzo killing the rap game.

“I’m always going to [love] the Latifahs and my Missys and everything, because we stand the test of time,” Pepa said, referring to Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott, “but I do celebrate Nicki and Cardi B and [Megan]Thee Stallion. I love Young MA, what she stands for and who she is and all these women speaking their minds. It reminds of what Salt-N-Pepa [did], not letting these male MCs… [this] male dominated industry that we in, take over. Now we rocking with the best of them. Now we’re saying what you’re saying.”

“We have a voice now and I’m so happy to see more females,” the New Yorker added. “Even if, like I said, it’s still a male dominated thing, I’m happy to see there are more and more females that’s shutting it down, selling out the same venues and arenas like these men are and doing their thing; making those same numbers and controlling their own destiny. You know, owning it.”

And when it comes to “owning it,” it’s Lizzo that Salt most admires. “If I was to mention someone who I’m really inspired by, Lizzo is really inspiring me right now,” she said. “I think that Salt-N-Pepa, we were pop before it was popular. I love how catchy and poppy her songs are, her lyrics are”

“I also love how she’s embracing herself and her beauty unapologetically, which is something I had to actually grow into. She’s like, out the gate, just being herself. I think that is very inspirational for a lot of young women because, with a lot that’s going on, on television and then somebody just like, ‘Yo this is who I am. Love me or leave me.’ I think is a really, really great. For me personally, I struggled when I was younger with bulimia and all kinds of things, body image issues and then to see someone just like, ‘I don’t care. I love me.’ It’s really cool.”

Fans of the hip-hop legends, and their ’90’s style, will be happy to know that their new makeup collab with Milani Cosmetics is inspired by that long-ago decade. “It’s very bold. It’s very beautiful. It’s very reminiscent of the ‘90s,” said Salt, who also raved that the collection is “timeless,” like their music. Salt-N-Pepa’s limited edition Milani makeup collection is available now in Ulta, Walgreens, CVS and HEB.