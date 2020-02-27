Salt-N-Pepa Reveal Why Their Bold New Makeup Collab With Milani Is ‘Timeless’ Just Like Them

The ‘90s are here again, thanks to legendary hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa. The ladies have launched their limited edition collection with Milani Cosmetics and it’s fierce.

Salt-N-Pepa have launched a makeup collection with Milani Cosmetics and it’s “Hot, Kool & Vicious” just like the ladies themselves. Cheryl “Salt” James, 53, and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, 55, sat down with HollywoodLife to reveal EXCLUSIVELY exactly why their new collaboration is a reflection of the hip-hop style and sexy confidence that they’re known for. “It’s very bold. It’s very beautiful. It’s very reminiscent of the ‘90s,” said Salt, who also gushed that the collection is “timeless,” just like the New Yorkers themselves and their music.

While the makeup may be timeless, through its packaging and palettes it’s definitely a throwback to the ‘90s, the days when the ladies were delivering hit after hit and breaking down doors along the way. “If you look at the packaging, you have Salt-N-Pepa with our famous ‘Push It’ jackets,” Salt said. “We also have the packaging reflecting a CD, which to me makes it a keepsake. Two palettes. You have your more bold, intense colors for the shadows and then you have your more subtle, matte daytime colors. I say there’s a Salt and a Pepa in every friendship… the ying and the yang. So it covers it for every woman.”

The collection is divided into two. The bolder colors reflect Pepa’s style and attitude, for example the “Push It” red lip kit. The other half of the collab is a nod to Salt’s more muted, classic vibe, like the “Shoop” nude lip kit. It doesn’t hurt that the palettes, kits and colors are named after some of their biggest hits.

For Pepa, a love of makeup and music inspired the collection. She reveled in being “hands on with a product” that she believes in. “The pigment and the flavor,” she said. “I was so happy when they were like, ‘We’re going to do lipsticks. We’re going to do two palettes and liners.’ I was like, ‘Oh, we ain’t going to give you one product. We get to play.’”

While the range may hark back to the days of CDs, one of the things that Salt and Pepa love about it, is its modern attitude. In a video promoting the line they played with their makeup as they chatted to YouTube vlogger, Patrick Starrr. “I love the time we’re [in],” Pepa said, “How free and self-expression and doing you. These colors represent so many personalities that you are.” Makeup today, she acknowledged, is for men and women. “It’s for everyone, the time that we live in now and I love that. I love that you got a face, we [can] beat it.”

Proving that the ladies never stop innovating, Salt whipped out a pen and made a note of Pepa’s last line, during our interview. “Let me write that down,” she said, adding, “That’s brilliant.” If that line makes it into a new Salt-N-Pepa song, it will be a great example of how the hip-hop legends keep on building on their legacy. From music to makeup, they keep on pushing. Salt-N-Pepa’s limited edition Milani makeup collection is available now in Ulta, Walgreens, CVS and HEB.