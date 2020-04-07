She’s not even two-years-old yet, but Kulture is already living in the fast lane. In a preview of her daddy’s new show, Offset and Cardi B’s baby girl puts the pedal to the metal in an adorably cute car.

On the outside row, a black Ferrari. On the inside, a blue Lamborghini. The racers are set. The tension is high. “On your marks. Get set. Go!” shouts Cardi B – and off they go! Except, this isn’t some Formula 1 event, but something even better – a race featuring Cardi, 27, and Offset’s daughter, Kulture, 1, going head-to-head with other adorable kids. In a preview of the third episode of Skrrt With Offset, a new show on the freshly launched Quibi streaming service, Offset, 28, takes Cardi and Kulture to Tiny Town to race cars with children battling cancer. It’s an adorable moment that heads on a heartwarming note. “TO see these kids happy, their parents happy, I’m just happy we get to lighten up their day,” says Cardi.

Since Offset lost a grandmother to cancer, this episode of Skrrt is near and dear to his heart. To “honor her,” he partnered with the American Cancer Society to host this racing event with these children and their families. Throughout the episode, Offset, Cardi and Kulture sit in as the commentary team/cheerleading squad. The kids race cars (that their parents can control – think giant RC cars) – and everyone has so much fun, it’s doesn’t matter who takes the checkered flag. “It isn’t about who comes in first place, cause all of you kids are a winner for just being here,” says Offset.

Of course, it couldn’t be a moment without some trademark Cardi B exuberance. When Kulture is announced as the special celebrity driver for the final race, the “I Like It” rapper cracked a joke. “Blue Lambo, like mommy – Kulture!” announced Cardi, before teasing her daughter. “Kulture, you want one of those? Too bad.”

Skrrt with Offset sees the Migos rapper, who is a noted car aficionado, talk to high profile pop culture stars about all their cars. It’s made by STXtelevision and Scott Weintrob, the creator of Netflix’s Fastest Car and director of the Emmy award-winning Top Gear. The first four episodes see Offset go drifting with T-Pain, shop for a bulletproof car with Quavo, and tour Jay Leno’s renowned collection.

“Quibi will give me a chance to connect with my fans in yet another way,” said Offset in a statement, per Deadline. “They don’t know how much I know about cars for real. This platform will let them see there is more to me than just buying cars.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Quibi on our second new series for the platform,” said Jason Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer of STX Entertainment’s New Media Group & Alternative Content, in that statement. “The team is forward-thinking and genuinely looking for new programming that you won’t find anywhere else. As producers, we look forward to working with Offset and creating shows that will be fun, memorable, and will feature rides that take insanity to the next level of superfandom in the world of the coolest cars.”