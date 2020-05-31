Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 1, Shows Off Her Cute Dance Moves In The Most Adorable Pink Dress

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter is getting so big! 1-year-old Kulture was having a blast as she hopped and skipped around at home.

Cardi B, 27, is one proud mama! The Invasion of Privacy rapper shared the cutest video of her 1-year-old daughter Kulture Ciara Cephus to her Instagram story on Saturday, May 31. In the quick clip, Kulture showed off her impressive dance moves as she laughed and jumped around her living room. “My happy baby,” Cardi — born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar — captioned the video, adding a heart emoji.

The 1-year-old has become the ultimate style icon in the toddler world, and didn’t disappoint with her latest outfit. Kulture sported a pink cotton polo dress from British luxury label Burberry, sporting the brands’ name in big block letters down one side. She added a touch of her own with a black-and-white printed pacifier strap, keeping her curly hair back in a cute bun! Kulture accessorized with diamond earrings and diamond bracelets on both wrists.

Kulture’s been showing off her designer duds since the day she was born, and are are definitely envious of her luxe threads! Back in October, she looked so cute as she danced to her parents’ tune “Clout” in a matching cream Gucci sweatsuit. She accessorized with a GG logo vizor and was dripping in her very own custom jewels!

Made by NYC’s Pristine Jewelers, Kulture was rocking a diamond-encrusted gold chain with “over 100 carats” according to the company’s official Instagram account. She also twinned with her superstar mama, adding a pricey diamond cuban link anklet.

Offset‘s daughter yet again busted out a stylish Gucci ensemble for a day at Disneyland on Nov. 2. The oversized floral sweatshirt and pant was paired with the Italian label’s shoes and headband. Cardi even got her little girl a mini-sized Gucci purse, perfect to hold treats at the Happiest Place on Earth.

At just seven months, Kulture already had her very own diamond bracelet that spelled out her name. Designed by Shyne Jewelers, the piece contained over “140 diamonds” the brand confirmed and is around “2 [carats] total weight.” The piece is estimated at $5900, and sparkles just like Kulture’s smile!