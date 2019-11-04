Cardi B Dresses Kulture, 1, In Full Gucci Ensemble & She Looks Too Cute For Words

Kulture is the most stylish baby ever, and we can’t get enough of this designer look from her day at Disneyland!

We’re calling it: Kulture Cephus is a fashion icon! The 1-year-old popped up on mom Cardi B‘s Instagram account in a head-to-toe Gucci outfit and looked straight off the runway. Kulture was rocking an oversized floral print sweatshirt and pant, along with a red-and-green striped headband and matching logo sneaker. She finished the look with a mini logo bag from the kids line, which featured stars and other fun kid-friendly designs — too cute! “Mom life, I’m about that! Styled by Mommy,” Cardi, 27, captioned the boomerang posted on Nov. 2.

Kulture was dressed up for a day at Disneyland, and Cardi’s IG stories didn’t disappoint from the fun-filled outing didn’t disappoint. The duo — sans daddy Offset — looked like they had a blast at the park, going on tons of rides and taking in the iconic evening parade! Kulture and Cardi were matching in Minnie Mouse ears, and they looked too cute at the Happiest Place on Earth! The 15-month-old also had her top accessory on display, which is her mom’s rose gold iPhone — we’re just hoping she didn’t crack the screen.

Gucci has become the go-to designer for baby Kulture, who was seen rocking a head-to-toe look in honor of her mom’s birthday on Oct. 11! Her first look was a tad preppier as she rocked a Gucci Tennis crewneck sweatshirt, logo trainers and a brown knit visor with the interlocking GG emblem. The video was also the debut of Kulture’s diamond-encrusted gold chains and matching anklet by NYC’s Pristine Jewelers — talk about being iced out!

Funny enough, Cardi revealed that she doesn’t like to dress Kulture in designer clothes that often, even though her closet is totally filled with the most stylish duds any baby could have! “You wanna know something funny? You buy so many clothes for babies and then the couture stuff and the expensive name brand stuff you put it on her and then it’s like right away she throws up, she drools, or she might crap on it and she’ll end up being in a Target outfit, like a Target onesie,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight back in February. Well, she has a point!