It was a mother/daughter bonding day for Cardi B and Kulture on Nov. 2! The rapper took her little girl to Disneyland, and they looked like they had a blast.

Kulture Kiari Cephus is one lucky little girl! The 15-month-old got treated to a fun-filled day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Nov. 2, and it was all thanks to her famous mom, Cardi B. Cardi carried her baby through the theme park, and they had a blast riding rides and checking out all that Disneyland has to offer throughout the day. Cardi kept it super casual for the outing, as she went makeup-free to blend in with the crowd. She also went all-out by wearing Minnie Mouse ears and a red polka-dotted sweater for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Kulture looked too cute for words in her puffy pink jacket and her hair in little pigtails. Cardi shared several videos on her Instagram Story of the Disney trip, and Kulture seemed in awe of the atmosphere. The ladies even watched a stunning fireworks show, and Kulture was mesmerized by the bright lights in the sky. Considering Cardi has had quite a busy year so far, we love that she was able to take this time off for a low-key day with her daughter.

The rapper also got to spend Halloween with her baby, and she showed off Kulture’s sweet costume on social media. Cardi dressed her tot in a Moana costume, and fans could not stop gushing over how freakin’ adorable she looked. We could not agree more!

Cardi currently has no tour dates for the rest of 2019, so hopefully we’ll be able to see some more sweet moments between her and Kulture like this one. Of course, she’s always hard at work on new music, so it’s not like she’ll be slacking off during her time off, either! Something tells us 2020 is going to be JUST as EPIC for Cardi!