Twerk it, work it — Cardi B donned a sexy Poison Ivy Halloween costume and showed off her twerking talent in a new post to Instagram that was too hot to handle!

Cardi B, 27, has not disappointed this Halloween! The “Money” rapper posted yet another Halloween costume on Oct. 31, which featured her twerking for the camera. The Instagram video showed Cardi dressed as the notorious Batman villain, Poison Ivy, complete with green, thigh-high boots. The Hustlers star also fashioned a barely-there two piece outfit that fans could barely see beneath her long, long red wig! The sexy getup also came with elbow length green gloves and Cardi added glittering, green leaves just around her eyes to complete the look.

While her costume was definitely the focal point of the video, Cardi also brought out her twerking skills for the Halloween holiday! The Grammy winner gyrated in the clip, with Cardi’s thigh and lower back tattoo fully exposed. At one point, Cardi even gave a sly look back at the camera during her impromptu twerking performance. Throughout the video, the camera zoomed in and out on Cardi, until she concluded her dance break with her iconic giggle. “BENJA BACARDI” she captioned the post.

Although this costume was definitely epic, it’s not the first sexy take on Halloween that Cardi has shown off for her fans. At the iHeartRadio Powerhouse event in New York City on Oct. 26, Cardi was wholly decked out as a sexy nurse. She totally rocked the hot white and red nurse outfit, which hugged her incredible curves in all the right places! The figure-flaunting mini dress also featured a high neckline and cutout detailing at the chest. She also added a cute little nurse’s headband atop her red wig and looked absolutely amazing. Cardi even took the stage in her sexy nurse getup, performing with her husband Offset, 27, for the iHeart Radio bash!

Cardi always looks amazing in whatever she wears, but she totally brought it this Halloween. The rapper even got her daughter in on the fun, dressing her daughter, Kulture, 1, as Moana from the 2016 animated movie! The tiny tot looked totally adorable as the Disney heroine, while Cardi sang along to the melody of “How Far I’ll Go.” Halloween was clearly a great time for Cardi B to show off her little girl’s costume as well as Cardi’s own sexy takes on the holiday!