Cardi B Dresses Kulture, 1, As Moana For Halloween & Fans Are Obsessed — Watch Video

Cardi B’s daughter looked ready to set sail on an outrigger canoe and find Te Fiti’s heart! Kulture rocked Moana’s outfit — paddle included — from the Disney movie, and Cardi even threw in her own rendition of ‘How Far I’ll Go.’

The polls are closed — Cardi B’s daughter Kulture, 1, took the crown for best Halloween costume. On Oct. 31, the toddler transformed into the Disney princess Moana from the 2016 movie of the same name, complete with the daring sea wayfarer’s outfit: an orange bandana and top with tribal prints, the crocheted skirt and, of course, the paddle. Apparently, Kulture — we mean Moana — was feeling a bit sassy that day in her long black wig! “Moana have a little attitude today 😩,” Cardi captioned a video of her tot in her costume.

Cardi even provided a complimentary cover of the animation’s iconic song off its soundtrack, “How Far I’ll Go.” However, she didn’t seem to quite know the words…you’ll just have to watch the video below to see what we mean. America’s Got Talent alum Kid the Wiz was amused by Cardi’s unique rendition, because he commented, “😍😍 That’s Exactly How The Song Goes 😂😂😂.” More than 5,000 people agreed with the dancer, via “likes.” Most of Cardi’s comments section was filled with laughing emojis in reaction to the rapper’s singing!

Meanwhile, Cardi’s other followers couldn’t stop gushing over Kulture’s adorable costume! “So sweet ‼️‼️😍😍❤️,” Power star La La Anthony commented, while singer Antonique Smith wrote, “OMG!!! TOO CUTE! 😩😩😩😍.” Cardi’s fans agreed, with comments like “So beautiful 😩” and “mini cardi😩❤️.”

Artist Laurence “Sketch” Cheatham even took away the emoji trophy for best Halloween costume from Cardi, and handed it over to Kulture instead! “Ohhh wait a minute 👀. @iamcardib people saying your costume won it…we might have to give that to babygirl 🏆👌🏽,” he wrote. That was a tough call, considering Cardi’s extravagant costumes for Halloween 2019! For the actual holiday she stunned as the Cardi B version of poison ivy, and the costume was especially dramatic thanks to a long red wig that looked to be the length of two of Ariana Grande’s ponytails. She also rocked the epitome of sexy Halloween costumes, a nurse’s dress, for the iHeartRadio Powerhouse event in New York City on Oct. 26.