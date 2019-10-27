Cardi B Slays In Long Red Wig & Sexy Nurse Costume For Halloween — See Hot Pics

Cardi B totally rocked her Halloween costume this year, dressing as a super sexy nurse while performing with Offset at the iHeartRadio Powerhouse event on Oct. 26.

Okurrr, Cardi B, we see you! The 27-year-old Grammy winner got into the Halloween spirit on stage while performing with her husband, Offset, at the iHeartRadio Powerhouse event in New York City on Oct. 26. Cardi rocked a sexy white and red nurse outfit, which hugged her incredible curves in all the right places! The figure-flaunting mini dress also featured a high neckline and cutout detailing at the chest, which showed off Cardi’s sexy cleavage.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper accessorized her super sexy ensemble with bright red thigh-high boots, a red stethoscope, long red wig, and white nurse’s hat to top it all off. Who else can pull off a costume like this?! Cardi totally rocked her Halloween look!

The Hustlers actress joined hubby Offset on stage during the event, making a surprise appearance that stunned the crowd. Cardi and Offset performed “Clout” for the crowd, and her surprise appearance marked her third year in a row at the popular event.

Recently, Cardi celebrated her 27th birthday surrounded by family and friends, and Offset gifted her with some serious bling! In an Instagram video posted to his account, Offset is seen presenting Cardi with something called the “Titanic diamond,” and it’s not hard to see why! ““TITANIC DIAMOND 💍 💎 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN U DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT COME YOUR WAY I LOVE YOU AND OUR FAMILY TOGETHER ♥️,” he captioned the video. Cardi was almost speechless as Offset placed the ring on her finger, and got emotional as she hugged as kissed her hubby of two years.