Cardi B Screams In Pain & Clings To Offset’s Hand While Getting Painful Chin & Chest Piercings

Cardi B confessed that she completely ‘forgot how it felt’ to get some major piercings on her body! The ‘Money’ rapper shared her experience on Instagram, posting videos of herself getting her chest and chin blinged-out!

Cardi B is one resilient woman, but even she found getting her chest and chin pierced on June 16 a painful ordeal. The Grammy-winning rapper took to the ‘Gram to share with her over 68 millions followers the pain she endured to get some bling on her chin and chest! In the first clip, Cardi, decked out in blue hair and matching long blue nails, laid back on a reclining chair as a professional worked on her chest.

The rapper’s husband, Offset, was right there with his beloved wife, holding her hand tightly while she endured the pain. “I’m scared, I’m scared,” she said to her husband after bolting up out of the chair before the procedure began. Eventually, Cardi calmed herself down as the pro said that he just wanted to make the final result would “look good.” While Cardi got her gems added to her chest, she squinted her eyes and uttered slight screams, but she held it together beautifully.

The second video, however, got even more intense! In the clip, Cardi was captured still holding on to Offset’s hand while the pro worked on her bottom lip piercing. Cardi began to cross her legs in pain and screamed while trying to keep her face as still as possible as her lip got worked on. It was an incredibly intricate process, one that Cardi was somehow able to work through in spite of all the pain. “This b*tch hurt, I forgot how it felt,” she captioned the second clip.

Finally, Cardi showed off the final results of the procedure. The rapper gave her followers a closeup of the gems on her chest, running down in a straight line with two circular gems flanking the top and bottom of a dollar sign. Cardi also showed off her new lip piercing, voguing for the camera as her lip embellishment glittered in the light!

Cardi, who shares one-year-old daughter Kulture with Offset, isn’t a stranger to pain when it comes to putting her body through a lot for the sake of art and more. Having already gone through child birth, Cardi’s also endured some uncomfortable, painful feeling while getting her incredibly artful tattoos all over her body. Now, the rapper can add her piercings to the latest doses of pain she’s gone through to look and feel her absolute best!