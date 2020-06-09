Cardi B Shows Off Long, Straight Hair In Gorgeous Pic Hours After Revealing Her Natural Locks

Cardi B showed fans her step by step natural hair treatment in a series of Instagram Story videos on June 8. After an avocado oil hair mask, her natural, straight hair looked shiny and sleek in a stunning, new photo!

Cardi B took self care to another level on Monday night when she whipped up an at-home hair mask. She made enough for two, as her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, who turns 2 in July, also underwent the hair treatment on her natural curls. After spending days prepping her natural locks for the avocado-based hair mask, Cardi revealed the final product in a sultry, new photo.

(Photo credit: Cardi B/Instagram)

“The end results of all that sh-t I put on my hair earlier,” the “Press” rapper, 27, captioned the photo, which showed her hair styled poker straight with a side part. “Treat your hair ladies … and don’t let a [sic] tell you sh-t bout wearing wigs. It helps with hair growth A LOT!” The Grammy-winning rapper is known for her love of colorful wigs, which she wears when she’s not at home.

(Photo credit: Shutterstock)

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Cardi revealed the ingredients of her hair mask. — Avocado, argon oil, mayonnaise, olive oil, black castor oil, 2 eggs, honey, and 1 banana. Cardi showed fans the step-by-step process of mixing the ingredients before she put the concoction in a blender. She explained that blending the ingredients helps to ensure the avocado is smooth to prevent chunks in the mask.

“I know it’s a lot, but my baby hair gotta be hydrated like mine,” she said about her daughter’s hair. “This treatment is really good for curl patterns, I don’t really have a curl texture but my baby does.”

Cardi encouraged fans with hair similar to hers to “trust the hair process,” following the revelation of her results. “My hair is not curly… it’s straight like this and I still need moisture,” she explained on her Instagram Stories. “It’s a good hair mask to help your hair grow. All the good things you put in your body you gotta put in your hair.”