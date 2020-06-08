Cardi B took to her Instagram Story to share a video in which she gave her fans hair strengthening tips while showing off a fresh face and her own product-free hair.

Cardi B, 27, went all natural in her latest Instagram Story video when she showed off a makeup-free face and product-free hair! The rapper was talking about ways to help strengthen and grow hair in the clip and she humbly admitted that her hair is “not curly” like her one-year-old daughter Kulture‘s. She showed off her fit body in a white bikini top while talking about her mane and proved she looks gorgeous even when she’s fresh-faced.

“So this is really how my hair is,” Cardi said while holding her long straight locks with her long green nails in the video. “My hair gets like this when you blow dry it then two days later, it just puffs up like that. Even when you braid it, this is my hair texture.”

After mentioning her tot’s curls, she told her followers the importance of putting healthy things on hair when taking care of it. “I do need a moisture and it’s just a good hair mask to help your hair grow and all the good things that you put in your body, you got to put in your hair,” she explained. “You’re not gonna put soda in your hair because of course, soda’s not good for your body so it’s definitely not good for your hair.”

Before she posted the eye-catching video, Cardi also showed off Kulture’s adorable curls in a clip. They may be mother and daughter, but their hair textures are complete opposites! The little girl let her mom run her hands through her hair as she told her fans about her curl pattern without conditioner.

Cardi’s latest video about her own hair isn’t the first one that showed off her natural tresses. Back on Mar. 13, she shared a video that showed her rocking her thick natural do, which had some waves in it then, and talked about how she was about to wash it. “Look at my hair,” she gushed while wearing a white robe and standing in a room with water running in the background. “This is deadass my f**king real hair!”