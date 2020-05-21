Cardi B Reveals Large Butterfly Tattoo On Her Back That She’s Been Getting While In Quarantine

Cardi B’s getting artsy in quarantine! The rapper revealed to her fans that she’s got a massive butterfly back tattoo in progress, and there’s just two more sessions to go before the work of art is complete.

Even while stuck in quarantine, Cardi B is full of surprises. The “I Like It” rapper, 27, revealed to fans on Instagram on May 21 that she’s been spending her time at home focusing on a new project: finishing a massive, colorful butterfly back tattoo. Cardi showed off the fresh ink in a video taken in her bathroom. The tattoo isn’t finished yet — she said she still has two more sessions in the chair to go — but it’s remarkable. The vibrant piece, which you can see below, depicts a monarch butterfly resting on a massive flower, and surrounded by other bright buds. Since she’s filming the clip herself, you can’t quite see the full piece, but it appears that it reaches down and across her lower back.

It’s unclear when Cardi started getting it inked. She tagged tattoo artist Jamie Schene of Union3 Tattoo, which is located in Oak Hills, California, in her post. In California, tattoo shops are still closed under Governor Gavin Newsom‘s stay-at-home restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, so her last two sessions to complete the art may not be happening for some time. In the meantime, Cardi’s been keeping busy. She recently imparted some words of wisdom upon high school and college seniors during Facebook’s star-studded #Graduation2020 extravaganza. “I just want to way congrats to all my high school and to all my college graduates. Congrats congrats congrats!” Cardi said in her message to the graduates.

“And don’t let no coronavirus, no nothing, take this special moment from you… I also want to tell you guys it’s more than a diploma, it’s more than graduation, it’s knowledge, it’s knowing that you did it,” she continued. “Now you’re about to start your life, you’re about to make some money, you’re about to show your skills on what you worked for!”

She’s also spending tons of time bonding with her adorable one-year-old daughter, Kulture Cephus. Cardi posted the sweetest video of her little one helping her bake and ice cookies, while rocking tiny buns. They also celebrated Mother’s Day together on May 13.