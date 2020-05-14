Cardi B, Kulture, and the sweet one-year-old’s aunts were busy cooking up something in their kitchen, as Cardi captured her adorable daughter prepping to add icing to some delicious cookies!

Watch out, culinary school! Kulture is on her way! On May 13, Cardi B captured on her Instagram story her sweet one-year-old baking some delicious cookies with her aunts. Kulture, born Kulture Kiari Cephus, was decked out in a purple outfit complete with a bib featuring two cartoon cactuses with big eyes, and donned her hair in cute, bun-sized pig tails. She held onto icing bags with orange, pink, blue and purple icing in each, ready to make some magic happen in the kitchen. The bags were meant for the sugar cookies placed right in front of the toddler, who was more than ready to getting cooking! “So your aunts are gonna make cookies with you while I take a nap ’til tomorrow,” the “Money” rapper, 27, jokingly said behind the camera, before saying “goodbye” to her little one.

From the looks of Cardi’s IG story, the Grammy-winner may have needed that nap after all! Cardi’s story was littered with clips of Kulture eating snacks and even trying to climb over some baby-proof gates to get to her mom. The two have been spending a lot of quality bonding time together as they continue to quarantine together. And Cardi, Kulture, and Cardi’s husband, Offset, 28, got to celebrate a very special occasion recently.

On May 13, Cardi shared a rare photo of the happy little family sitting outside during a candid moment to celebrate Mother’s Day. In the image, Cardi held sweet little Kulture in her lap while the toddler marveled at the string of a balloon that read “to a great mom” on it. Offset held on to the end of the string, ensuring the sweet balloon didn’t fly away, as he and Kulture gave the balloon to Cardi!

This past Mother’s Day marked Cardi’s second as a mom, who welcomed Kulture into the world on July 18, 2018. In the January 2020 issue of Vogue, Cardi got very real about being a mom and rapper during her profile for the magazine, for which she and Kulture appeared together on the cover. “Being a mom — how can I say it? Things are a little bit harder to balance, but it’s good for the mental,” she explained. “Like, if I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues.”