Cardi B Rocks Blonde Wig & Full Face Of Makeup In Glam New Quarantine Pic

Cardi B is keeping her routine of changing up her hair and makeup styles while in quarantine. She donned a gorgeous blonde ombre wig while showing off her figure in a skin-tight black minidress.

Who says glamour needs to go out the window while in lockdown? Cardi B isn’t one for sweats and pajamas, so she got all dolled up for a photo she shared with fans via her on Instagram on May 7. She’s seen kneeling atop a bed while rocking one of her most gorgeous wigs yet. It featured light blonde roots that eventually turned into mid and deep brown shades by the ends, which then curled upwards. The ombre look sat just above the 27-year-old’s shoulders and framed her gorgeous face beautifully.

Speaking of Cardi’s face, she spent some serious time in her makeup chair! Cardi could be seen looking down at the bed with the left side of her perfectly made up face glowing for the camera. She rocked a black cat-eye with heavy lashes and liner to go with her smokey shadow. The “I Like It” rapper used bronze foundation to match the rest of her body’s skin perfectly. She had a hint of golden blush to outline her cheeks and wore a dark nude matte lipstick. Cardi captioned the Instagram pic, “Baby I got you.”

It wasn’t just face and hair that Cardi was serving up in the pic. The mother of one also showed off her incredible figure. Cardi could be seen in a tight black halter mini-dress. The sporty style hugged her curves like a glove, while showing off her pert cleavage and tiny waist. Cardi went nearly accessory free in the photo, with just a tiny round pendant on a nearly invisible chain around her neck. She left items from her enviable blingy jewelry collection out of the photo to focus on her incredible beauty. Her her eight carat diamond engagement ring from husband Offset, 28, and the 45 carat, $1M heart-shaped diamond ring he gave his wife for her Oct. 2019 birthday weren’t on her fingers.

Fans went wild for the pic, with many leaving smiling emojis with hearts for eyes in the comments. Others just left red heart emojis to let Cardi know how much they loved her look. User barolinne told the rapper, “U looking like a SNACK BOO,” while djsussone added, “Hair super lit.” Fan iamjessenia responded, “WOW!! Looking like a modern-day Marilyn Monroe,” as others told Cardi she was “hair goals.” Within two hours over 1.2 million people liked the post, so Cardi’s glamorous look was giving her fans what they were living for.